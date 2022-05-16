Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

REET 2022 Registration Date Extended: Apply Online @reetbser2022.in for 46500 Rajasthan Teacher Vacancies

REET 2022 Registration Date Extended: Apply online for 46500 Rajasthan Teacher Vacancies under Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2022 Registration at its official website - reetbser2022.in.

Created On: May 16, 2022 17:15 IST
Modified On: May 16, 2022 17:15 IST
REET 2022 Registration Date Extended
REET 2022 Registration Date Extended

REET 2022 Registration Date Extended: Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2022 Registration dates have been extended officially. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will now be conducting registration for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2022 Exam till 20th May 2022. REET 2022 will be conducted on 23rd & 24th July 2022 for 46500 Primary & Upper Primary Teachers. Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Test held by the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan BSER for accessing the eligibility of the candidates for Primary and Upper- Primary level Teachers in the state schools. 

Below are the important dates for the REET 2022 Recruitment Process:

REET 2022 Important Dates

REET 2022 Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment

Dates

REET 2022 Notification

12th April 2022

REET 2022 Online Registration Process Opened

18th April 2022

REET 2022 last date to apply

20th May 2022 [12 Midnight]

Direct Link to Apply Online

Last Date to Pay Fee

20th May 2022

Challan

18th April to 16th  May 2022

REET 2022 Application Correction Date

23rd May to 25th May 2022 [12 Midnight]

REET 2022 Admit card

14th July 2022 [4 pm]

REET 2022 Exam Dates

23rd & 24th July 2022

REET Answer Key 2022

To be Notified Later

REET 2022 Application Correction Dates

Candidates would be able to correct the details in the online application form from 23rd May to 25th May 2022. Candidates will not be able to change the following details - Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Date of Birth, Exam Level, Photograph, Signature, and Mobile Number. The rest of the Information can be changed only one time from 23rd May to 25th May 2022.

REET 2022 Vacancy Details

As per the announcement made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approx. 46500 vacancies to be filled through the REET 2022 Exam. Among these 46500 vacancies, 30000 vacancies are fresh for the Level-1 and Level-2 REET 2022. While the remaining 16500 vacancies belong to the REET 2021 Level-2 which got cancelled due to a paper leak.

Exam 

Vacancies

REET Level-1 & Level-2 2022 (Fresh Vacancies)

30,000

REET Level-2 2021

16,500

Total

46,500

REET 2022 Level-1 Teacher Exam

REET 2022 Exam will be conducted in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Upper Primary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). The Primary Level Teachers exam will comprise of 150 questions of 1 mark each. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. Let’s look at exam patterns of Primary level (Paper-1):

REET Level-1 - Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Content

No. of questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I (Compulsory)

30

30

Language II (Compulsory)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

REET 2022 Level-2 Teacher Exam

The Upper Primary Level Teachers exam will comprise of 150 questions of 1 mark each. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. Let’s look at exam patterns of Upper Primary level (Paper-1):

REET Level-2 - Elementary Level (Class VI to VIII)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Content

No. of questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I (Hindi/English/Sanskrit/Urdu/Punjabi/Sindhi/Gujrati)

30

30

Language II (Hindi/English/Sanskrit/Urdu/Punjabi/Sindhi/Gujrati)

30

30

Mathematics & Science (OR)

Social Studies/Social Science (OR)

Any Other Subject

60

60

Total

150

150

Applicants are advised to go through all parameters & satisfy themselves about their suitability in terms of age limit, essential qualifications, etc for the post before applying. 

FAQ

Q1. What are the Extended Dates for REET 2022 Registration?

18th April To 20th May 2022

Q2. Which is the Official Website for REET 2022 Online Registration?

Reetbser2022.In

Q3. How many vacancies have been announced for REET 2022 Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment?

As Per The Announcement Made By Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Approx. 46500 Vacancies To Be Filled Through The REET 2022 Exam.
