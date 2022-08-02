REET Answer Key 2022 Live Updates: Link Anytime at reetbser2022.in, Check Expected Cut-Off

REET Answer Key 2022: Students can check all the latest updates related to answer key in the article below.

REET Answer Key 2022 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has completed the exam for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) on 23 and 24 July 2022. Now, students are waiting for REET Answer Key Link. As per the media reports, REET Answer Key Download Link will be available on the official website, anytime soon. We will update you with the REET Answer Key available. So, students are advised to bookmark this page for the latest updates.

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the expected cut-off marks the steps to download the REET Answer Key from the official website, the question paper link and other details here.

REET Website

REET Cut-Off Marks 2022

The candidates can check the expected cut-off marks for REET Level 1 Exam and REET Level 2 Exam in the table below:

Category Level 1 Level 2 General 90-95 Marks 85-90 Marks OBC 85-90 Marks 80-85 Marks SC 80-85 marks 75-80 marks ST 75-80 marks 70-75 Marks

What is REET Answer Key 2022 Date ?

The answer key is expected this week. However, there is no official announcement regarding the date.

How can I get the REET 2022 Answer Key ?

Visit the official website of REET i.e. reetbser2022.in On the homepage, you will see the link to download REET BSER Answer Key. Now, Click on the answer key link Download REET Answer Key PDF for BOOKLET - A BOOKLET - B BOOKLET - C BOOKLET - D Check answers Take a print-out of the answer

This year the exam was conducted in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm while the second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

REET was held for the recruitment of teachers for two different levels. Level 1 is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers and level 2 is for upper primary teachers.

Candidates can who clear the exam will become eligible to apply for teaching posts for classes 1 to 5 and classes 6 to 8 in schools and institutions of the state.

As per the reports, around 3,86, 508 candidates applied for Rajasthan REET Paper 1 while 12,57,738 candidates applied for Paper 2.