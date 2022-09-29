REET Result 2022 Announced @reetbser2022.in: Download Final Answer Key, Marks Link Here

REET Result 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education released the marks and final answer of REET 2022 on reetbser2022.in. Students can download from this page.

REET Result 2022 Announced: The wait for REET Result 2022 has come to an end. Today, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the result of the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test 2022. Students can check REET Marks 2022 from this page by login into their account through REET Result Link (available below). Along with the result, the board has published the REET Final Answer Key on its website - on reetbser2022.in.

REET Result Download Link

REET Final Answer Key Download Links:

The board has also uploaded the scaling and normalization formula for Level 2 as follow:

How to Check REET Result 2022 ?



Firstly, all you need to visit the website of RBSE i.e. reetbser2022.in/result-2022 After that, you have to click on the result link ‘Click to view REET Result-2022’ Then, enter your roll number and date of birth Download REET 2022 Result

REET 2022 was conducted 23rd of July and the 24th of July 2022 for two levels i.e. for 1st to 5th class and for 6th to 8th class across the state of Rajasthan. Students who secured 60% marks are considered eligible to apply for teacher posts at various schools in Rajasthan. However, 55% marks should be scored by SC, OBC, MBC, EWS Categories and 36% marks by ST Candidates.

REET Events Important Dates REET 2022 Registration Dates 18 April to 05 June 2022 REET 2022 Exam Dates 23 and 24 July 2022 REET 2022 Admit Card Date 14 July 2022 REET 2022 Answer Key Date 18 August 2022 REET 2022 Result Date 29 September 2022

The government of Rajasthan has 46500 vacant posts for Class 3 Teacher Posts under Primary Level and Upper Primary Level.