REPCO Bank Result 2023 Announced @repcobank.com: Download JA/Clerk Result PDF Here

REPCO Bank has declared the result for the post of Junior Assistant or Clerk on its official website -repcobank.com. Download PDF.

REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2023 Download: REPCO Bank has declared the result for the post of Junior Assistant or Clerk on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the written exam for the post of Junior Assistant or Clerk can download the REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2023 from the official website of REPCO Bank-repcobank.com.

The result for the post of Junior Assistant or Clerk is also available here and you can download the same directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2023





It is noted that REPCO Bank has conducted the written exam for the post of Junior Assistant or Clerk on 21 January 2023 Exam was held in Multiple-choice questions mode for the subject including Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, GK and Computer Knowledge.

Now REPCO Bank has uploaded the result link for the above posts on its official website. Candidates can check their result after providing their login credentials including Roll No. and Date of birth on the link available on the home page.



REPCO Bank Junior Assistant or Clerk Recruitment 2023: Details

Event Details Name of Post Junior Assistant or Clerk Number of Post 50 Pay Scale Rs. 17,900/- to Rs. 47,920/ Approximate annual emoluments Rs. 6 Lakhs approx Date of Exam held 21 January 2023







Candidates should qualify in the online test and be sufficiently high in merit to be shortlisted for employment in the bank. Accordingly, No interviews will be conducted for Junior Assistant/Clerks.

You can download the REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2023