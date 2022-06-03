RFCL Recruitment 2022 for Engineer, AM and Other Posts, Apply Online

RFCL Recruitment 2022: Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL), National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has vacant posts of Engineer (Production), Assistant Manager (Production), Manager (Production), Chief Manager (Production), Assistant Manager (Mechanical), Dy. Manager (Mechanical), Sr. Manager (Mechanical, Assistant Manager (Electrical), Assistant Manager (Instrumentation), Engineer (Civil), Sr. Chemist, Dy. Manager (Chemical Lab, Sr. Manager (Chemical Lab ), Engineer (Safety), Assistant Manager (Safety), Materials Officer, Assistant Manager (Materials), Manager (Materials), Sr. Manager (Materials), Chief Manager (Materials), Accounts Officer, Assistant Manager (F&A), Chief Manager (F&A) and Chief Manager (HR).
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 02 June to 01 July 2022 upto 5: 30 PM at www.nationalfertilizers.com.
Important Dates
- Start Date of Online Application - 02 June 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 01 July 2022
RFCL Vacancy Details
- Engineer (Production) - 2
- Assistant Manager (Production) - 3
- Manager (Production) - 1
- Chief Manager (Production) - 1
- Assistant Manager (Mechanical) - 2
- Dy. Manager (Mechanical) - 4
- Sr. Manager (Mechanical - 2
- Assistant Manager (Electrical) -3
- Assistant Manager (Instrumentation) - 2
- Engineer (Civil) - 2
- Sr. Chemist - 1
- Dy. Manager (Chemical Lab) - 1
- Sr. Manager (Chemical Lab) - 1
- Engineer (Safety) - 2
- Assistant Manager (Safety) - 1
- Materials Officer - 1
- Assistant Manager (Materials) - 1
- Manager (Materials) - 1
- Sr. Manager (Materials) - 1
- Chief Manager (Materials) - 1
- Accounts Officer - 3
- Assistant Manager (F&A) - 1
- Chief Manager (F&A) - 2
- Chief Manager (HR) - 1
RFCL Salary:
- Engineer - Rs.40,000/- to Rs.1,40,000/-
- Sr. Chemist - Rs.40,000/- to Rs.1,40,000/-
- Materials Officer - Rs.40,000/- to Rs.1,40,000/-
- Accounts Officer - Rs.40,000/- to Rs.1,40,000/-
- Assistant Manager - Rs.50,000/- to Rs.1,60,000/-
- Manager - Rs.70,000/- to Rs.2,00,000/-
- Chief Manager - Rs.90,000/- to Rs.2,40,000/-
- Deputy Manager - Rs.60,000/- to Rs.1,80,000/-
- Sr. Manager - Rs.80,000/- to Rs.2,20,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for RFCL Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Chemical - B.E./ B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg)/ AMIE in Chemical Engineering or Chemical Technology. Candidates having BOE (Boiler Operation Engineer) certification may be given preference.
- Mechnical - B.E. / B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) / AMIE in Mechanical Engineering.
- Electrical - B.E. / B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) / AMIE in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or Electrical Technology.
- Intrumentation - B.Tech./ B.E./ B.Sc. Engg. in (Instrumentation OR Instrumentation & Control OR Electronics & Instrumentation OR Electronics Instrumentation & Control OR Industrial Instrumentation OR Process Control Instrumentation OR Electronics & Electrical OR Applied Electronics & Instrumentation OR Electronics & Communication OR Electronics & Control) OR AMIE in Electronics & Communication Engineering.
- Civil - B.E. / .Tech./ B.Sc. Engg.)/ AMIE in Civil Engineering OR Civil Technology
- Chemical Lab - M.Sc. (Chemistry)
- Safety - B. Tech./ B.E. in Fire Engg. / Safety & Fire Engg. OR B. Tech./ B.E./ BSc Engg. in Electrical / Mechanical / Chemical with Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur.
- Material - Degree in Engineering (in any specialization) OR Full time regular MBA (Materials Management/ Supply Chain Management) OR PG Diploma in Materials Management (02 years regular course) (Recognized as equivalent to MBA by UGC/ AICTE).
- Finance and Accounts - CA or CMA or Two years MBA with specialization in Finance (Candidates with dual specialization or General MBA shall not be eligible to apply.).
- HR - MBA/ Integrated MBA/ Post Graduate Degree or Diploma of minimum 02 years duration in HRM/Personnel Management & Industrial Relations from a recognized University / Institute. Degree in Law (LLB) is desirable.
Experience:
- Engineer - 1-year of experience
- Assistant Manager (Production) - 2 years of experience
- Manager - 9 years of experience
- Chief Manager (Production) - 17 years of experience
- Dy. Manager (Mechanical) - 13 years of experience
- Sr. Chemist - 1-year of experience
- Accounts Officer - 1-year of experience
Age Limit:
- Operator Chemical Trainee - 29 years for UR/EWS, 34 years for SC/ST and 32 for OBC
- Junior Fireman -34 years for SC/ST and 32 for OBC
How to Apply for RFCL Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to NFL‟s website: www.nationalfertilizers.com then Careersà-Recruitment in RFCL - Recruitment of Experienced Professional in RFCL- 2022.
- Fill in your details and submit the application
- After successful submission of online application form, candidates are required to take printout of the online application form and send it along with self-attested copies of the documents / certificates, in a sealed envelope cover super-scribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ……………….. IN RFCL - 2022” to “Dy. General Manager (HR), National Fertilizers Limited, A-11, Sector-24, Noida, District Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh - 201301
Application Fee:
- Sr Manager and Chief Manager - Rs. 1000/-
- Other - Rs. 700/-