RFCL Recruitment 2022 for Engineer, AM and Other Posts, Apply Online

RFCL is hiring for Engineer, Assistant Manager, Sr. Manager, Chief Manager, Sr. Chemist, Dy. Manage, Accounts Officer. Candidates can apply online on www.nationalfertilizers.com.

RFCL Recruitment 2022: Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL), National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has vacant posts of Engineer (Production), Assistant Manager (Production), Manager (Production), Chief Manager (Production), Assistant Manager (Mechanical), Dy. Manager (Mechanical), Sr. Manager (Mechanical, Assistant Manager (Electrical), Assistant Manager (Instrumentation), Engineer (Civil), Sr. Chemist, Dy. Manager (Chemical Lab, Sr. Manager (Chemical Lab ), Engineer (Safety), Assistant Manager (Safety), Materials Officer, Assistant Manager (Materials), Manager (Materials), Sr. Manager (Materials), Chief Manager (Materials), Accounts Officer, Assistant Manager (F&A), Chief Manager (F&A) and Chief Manager (HR).

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 02 June to 01 July 2022 upto 5: 30 PM at www.nationalfertilizers.com.

RFCL Notification Download

RFCL Online Application Link

Important Dates

Start Date of Online Application - 02 June 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 01 July 2022

RFCL Vacancy Details

Engineer (Production) - 2

Assistant Manager (Production) - 3

Manager (Production) - 1

Chief Manager (Production) - 1

Assistant Manager (Mechanical) - 2

Dy. Manager (Mechanical) - 4

Sr. Manager (Mechanical - 2

Assistant Manager (Electrical) -3

Assistant Manager (Instrumentation) - 2

Engineer (Civil) - 2

Sr. Chemist - 1

Dy. Manager (Chemical Lab) - 1

Sr. Manager (Chemical Lab) - 1

Engineer (Safety) - 2

Assistant Manager (Safety) - 1

Materials Officer - 1

Assistant Manager (Materials) - 1

Manager (Materials) - 1

Sr. Manager (Materials) - 1

Chief Manager (Materials) - 1

Accounts Officer - 3

Assistant Manager (F&A) - 1

Chief Manager (F&A) - 2

Chief Manager (HR) - 1

RFCL Salary:

Engineer - Rs.40,000/- to Rs.1,40,000/-

Sr. Chemist - Rs.40,000/- to Rs.1,40,000/-

Materials Officer - Rs.40,000/- to Rs.1,40,000/-

Accounts Officer - Rs.40,000/- to Rs.1,40,000/-

Assistant Manager - Rs.50,000/- to Rs.1,60,000/-

Manager - Rs.70,000/- to Rs.2,00,000/-

Chief Manager - Rs.90,000/- to Rs.2,40,000/-

Deputy Manager - Rs.60,000/- to Rs.1,80,000/-

Sr. Manager - Rs.80,000/- to Rs.2,20,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for RFCL Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Chemical - B.E./ B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engg)/ AMIE in Chemical Engineering or Chemical Technology. Candidates having BOE (Boiler Operation Engineer) certification may be given preference.

Mechnical - B.E. / B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) / AMIE in Mechanical Engineering.

Electrical - B.E. / B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) / AMIE in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or Electrical Technology.

Intrumentation - B.Tech./ B.E./ B.Sc. Engg. in (Instrumentation OR Instrumentation & Control OR Electronics & Instrumentation OR Electronics Instrumentation & Control OR Industrial Instrumentation OR Process Control Instrumentation OR Electronics & Electrical OR Applied Electronics & Instrumentation OR Electronics & Communication OR Electronics & Control) OR AMIE in Electronics & Communication Engineering.

Civil - B.E. / .Tech./ B.Sc. Engg.)/ AMIE in Civil Engineering OR Civil Technology

Chemical Lab - M.Sc. (Chemistry)

Safety - B. Tech./ B.E. in Fire Engg. / Safety & Fire Engg. OR B. Tech./ B.E./ BSc Engg. in Electrical / Mechanical / Chemical with Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur.

Material - Degree in Engineering (in any specialization) OR Full time regular MBA (Materials Management/ Supply Chain Management) OR PG Diploma in Materials Management (02 years regular course) (Recognized as equivalent to MBA by UGC/ AICTE).

Finance and Accounts - CA or CMA or Two years MBA with specialization in Finance (Candidates with dual specialization or General MBA shall not be eligible to apply.).

HR - MBA/ Integrated MBA/ Post Graduate Degree or Diploma of minimum 02 years duration in HRM/Personnel Management & Industrial Relations from a recognized University / Institute. Degree in Law (LLB) is desirable.

Experience:

Engineer - 1-year of experience

Assistant Manager (Production) - 2 years of experience

Manager - 9 years of experience

Chief Manager (Production) - 17 years of experience

Dy. Manager (Mechanical) - 13 years of experience

Sr. Chemist - 1-year of experience

Accounts Officer - 1-year of experience

Age Limit:

Operator Chemical Trainee - 29 years for UR/EWS, 34 years for SC/ST and 32 for OBC

Junior Fireman -34 years for SC/ST and 32 for OBC

How to Apply for RFCL Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to NFL‟s website: www.nationalfertilizers.com then Careersà-Recruitment in RFCL - Recruitment of Experienced Professional in RFCL- 2022. Fill in your details and submit the application After successful submission of online application form, candidates are required to take printout of the online application form and send it along with self-attested copies of the documents / certificates, in a sealed envelope cover super-scribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ……………….. IN RFCL - 2022” to “Dy. General Manager (HR), National Fertilizers Limited, A-11, Sector-24, Noida, District Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh - 201301

Application Fee: