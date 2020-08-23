RFRI Jorhat Recruitment 2020 for Store Keeper, Forest Guard, Technician and Other Posts, 10th & 12th pass can apply

RFRI Jorhat Recruitment 2020: Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Store Keeper, Forest Guard, Technician and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 30 October 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 October 2020

RFRI Jorhat Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Store Keeper - 1 Post

Forest Guard - 1 Post

Technician Maintenance- 1 Post

Driver - 1 Post

RFRI Jorhat Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Store Keeper - 12 th pass from a recognized Board.

pass from a recognized Board. Forest Guard - 12 th pass with Science from a recognized Board.

pass with Science from a recognized Board. Technician Maintenance- Matriculation from a recognized Board with ITI Certificate in relevant trade or certificate course from govt. Recognized institute.

Driver - 10th pass and having a valid driving license.

RFRI Jorhat Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Store Keeper, Forest Guard, Driver- 18 to 27 years

Technician Maintenance- 18 to 30 years

RFRI Jorhat Recruitment 2020 Salary

Store Keeper - Pay Scale: Level 3, Rs. 21, 700 - Rs. 69,100/-

Forest Guard - Pay Scale: Level 2, Rs. 19,900 - Rs. 63,200/-

Technician Maintenance- Level 2, Rs. 19,900 - Rs. 63,200/-

Driver - Rs. 19,900 - Rs. 63,200/-

Selection Criteria for Store Keeper, Forest Guard and Other Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for RFRI Jorhat Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can send applications to the Director, Rain Forest Research Institute, P.Box. No. 126, Jorhat - 785001, Assam along with the self-attested copies of documents. The last date of application is 30 September 2020 and for Far Flung Area is 16 November 2020.

Application Fee: Rs. 300/-

Saving Bank Account No. 393102010003153 (IFSC Code: UBIN0539317)