RINL Vizag Steel Recruitment 2021: 319 Vacancies for Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @vizagsteel.com

RINL VIZAG Steel Recruitment 2021: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has published the a notification for the post of Trade Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Vizag Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on or before 17 July 2021 on vizagsteel.com. However, we have given the direct link to apply for RVNL Recruitment 2021 below.

Important Dates

Date of issue of Website Notification : 26 June 2021 Date of opening of online application portal: 26 June 2021 Last date of submission of online application : 17 July 2021 Tentative date of Computer Based Test : 08 August 2021

RINL Vacancy Details

Trade Apprentice - 319 Posts

Fitter - 75 Turner - 10 Machinist - 20 Welder - 40 Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance (MMTM) - 20 Electrician - 60 Carpenter - 20 Mechanic (R&AC) - 14 Mechanical Diesel - 30 COPA - 30

Eligibility Criteria for RINL Vizag Steel Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

ITI Pass with NCVT Certificate in concerned Trade

Age Limit:

Minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years as on 01.10.2020

Selection Process for RINL Vizag Steel Trade Apprentice Posts

Selection process would consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT). Duration of Test shall be of 120 minutes i.e. two hours duration comprising both Aptitude and Technical segments. Computer Based Test shall be of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) consisting of 4 options with one correct option. Candidate has to choose the correct option

How to Apply for Vizag Steel Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Before applying for above apprentices positions at RINL, candidates have to first register themselves in online portal at https://apprenticeshipindia.org/ ( Official website of NSDC / MSDE, GoI), which is mandatory. After successful registration in the above website, a registration number will be generated. After initial registration, candidates have to apply in Apprenticeship Opportunities menu by selecting the Course(Designated), searching the relevant course (exactly as per RINL advertised trades), search Location ( Andhra Pradesh), Search by Establishment (RINL VISAKHAPATNAM STEEL PLANT, VISAKHAPATNAM) and then select “Apply”. Further instructions may be followed as per the apprenticeship portal guidelines.

After successful registration (both initial registration and at Apprenticeship Opportunities) the candidate has to take the print outs of it. The candidate shall mention the generated registration number while applying for Apprentices positions in RINL’s Website: www.vizagsteel.com under the link “Careers”.

Application Fee: