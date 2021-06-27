Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RINL Vizag Steel Recruitment 2021: 319 Vacancies for Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @vizagsteel.com

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has published the a notification for the post of  Trade Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Vizag Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on or before 17 July 2021 on vizagsteel.com

Created On: Jun 27, 2021 16:24 IST
However, we have given the direct link to apply for RVNL Recruitment 2021 below.

Vizag Steel Apprentice Notification Download

Vizag Steel Apprentice Online Application Link

Important Dates

  1. Date of issue of Website Notification : 26 June 2021
  2. Date of opening of online application portal: 26 June 2021
  3. Last date of submission of online application : 17 July 2021
  4. Tentative date of Computer Based Test : 08 August 2021

RINL Vacancy Details

Trade Apprentice - 319 Posts

  1. Fitter - 75
  2. Turner - 10
  3. Machinist  - 20
  4. Welder - 40
  5. Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance (MMTM) - 20
  6. Electrician - 60
  7. Carpenter  - 20
  8. Mechanic (R&AC) - 14
  9. Mechanical Diesel - 30
  10. COPA - 30

Eligibility Criteria for RINL Vizag Steel Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

ITI Pass with NCVT Certificate in concerned Trade

Age Limit:

Minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years as on 01.10.2020

Selection Process for RINL Vizag Steel Trade Apprentice Posts

Selection process would consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT). Duration of Test shall be of 120 minutes i.e. two hours duration comprising both Aptitude and Technical segments. Computer Based Test shall be of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s) consisting of 4 options with one correct option. Candidate has to choose the correct option

How to Apply for Vizag Steel Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Before applying for above apprentices positions at RINL, candidates have to first register themselves in online portal at https://apprenticeshipindia.org/ ( Official website of NSDC / MSDE, GoI), which is mandatory. After successful registration in the above website, a registration number will be generated. After initial registration, candidates have to apply in Apprenticeship Opportunities menu by selecting the Course(Designated), searching the relevant course (exactly as per RINL advertised trades), search Location ( Andhra Pradesh), Search by Establishment (RINL VISAKHAPATNAM STEEL PLANT, VISAKHAPATNAM) and then select “Apply”. Further instructions may be followed as per the apprenticeship portal guidelines.

After successful registration (both initial registration and at Apprenticeship Opportunities) the candidate has to take the print outs of it. The candidate shall mention the generated registration number while applying for Apprentices positions in RINL’s Website: www.vizagsteel.com under the link “Careers”.

Application Fee:

Category

Applicable Fees  (Fees + 18% GST)

Note

SC

₹ 118.00  (100+18=118)

Fees applicable for both, PwD and Non-PwD candidates

ST

₹ 118.00  (100+18=118)

Fees applicable for both, PwD and Non-PwD candidates

OBC

₹ 118.00  (100+18=118)

Fees applicable for PwD candidates

OBC

₹ 236.00  (200+36=236)

Fees applicable for Non-PwD candidates

UR

₹ 118.00  (100+18=118)

Fees applicable for PwD candidates

UR

₹ 236.00  (200+36=236)

Fees applicable for Non-PwD candidates

FAQ

How do I proceed further for filling up the application form after instruction page?

You need to click on the check box at the bottom of the Instructions page to proceed further for filling up the application form.

Which documents are needed to be uploaded while filling up the application form?

The following are the documents required mandatory, as applicable: SC/ST – Caste certificate (as applicable) OBC (Non-creamy layer) - Caste certificate (as applicable) EWS Certificate applicable for UR-EWS candidates only PwD certificate (as applicable) Apprenticeship profile (please use the link https://apprenticeshipindia.org.) ITI NCVT/SCVT certificate in concerned trade Recent passport size photo Signature Age Proof (only SSC/10th certificate to be uploaded) Address Proof – Any one (Aadhar card / Bank Pass Book / Permanent Driving Licence / Telephone Bill / Water Bill / Electricity bill / Gas connection bill / Income Tax Assessment Order / Passport / Ration Card) All the above documents can be uploaded in the size of min 5kb – max 10mb in .jpg, .jpeg, .png, .pdf format only.

Which Email and Phone number to be used for registration on the portal?

The same Email and Phone number that you had used in https://apprenticeshipindia.org to register yourself in the portal.

What is Vizag Apprentice Selection Process ?

The selection will be done on the basis of online exam.

What is the last date for Vizag Steel Plant Registration ?

17 July 2021
Job Summary

Notification DateJun 26, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJul 17, 2021
CityVisakhapatnam
StateAndhra Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Vizag Steel Plant VIZAG
Education Qual Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Other Funtional Area
Comments