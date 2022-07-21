RITES Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 91 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts @rites.com, Download PDF

RITES has invited online application for the 91 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check RITES recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: RITES Ltd under the Ministry of Railways, Govt. of India has invited online application for the 91 Graduate/Diploma/Trade Apprentice on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 31 July 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Engineering Degree (B.E/B.Tech) Non-Engineering Graduate (BA/BBA/B. Com)/ITI with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Notification Details RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

No. Pers./26-10/Apprentice/1 - 2022

Important Dates RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 July 2022

Vacancy Details RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Graduate Apprentice-72

Diploma Apprentice-10

Trade Apprentice-09

Eligibility Criteria RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should possess four years' full-time degree in Engineering (three years Graduation in case of Non-Engineering Graduates viz., BA/BBA/B Com) or three years full-time Engineering Diploma or ITI Pass (Full Time) NCVT/SCVT in the trades mentioned in the notification recognized by UGC & AICTE, State Govt/ GOI.

Graduate Apprentice-Engineering Degree (B.E/B.Tech)

Non-Engineering Graduate (BA/BBA/B. Com)

Diploma Apprentice-Engineering Diploma

Trade Apprentice -ITI Pass-out

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Stipend (per month in Rs.) RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Graduate Apprentice-14,000/-

Diploma Apprentice-12,000/-

Trade Apprentice-10,000/-

RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply RITES Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Engineering Degree/Diploma candidates must be registered on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) web portal i.e. www.mhrdnats.gov.in and ITI Pass or Graduate BA, BBA/B Com pass candidates must be registered on National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) portal i.e. www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. Last date of online application on respective apprenticeship portals is 31 July 2022.