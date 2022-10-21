Rojgar News: 75000 New Appointments this Diwali, 10 Lakh Govt Jobs Available

Rozgar News: This Diwali, PM Modi, has announced bumper vacancies to bring double sweetness. Tomorrow, on 22 October 2022 at 11 AM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is launching a recruitment drive called 'Rozgar Mela' for 10 lakh personnel. This will be held through video conference. Also, the Appointment letters will be given over to 75,000 newly recruited personnel during the ceremony. This newly appointed person will be addressed by PM Mode on the occasion.

The newly recruited personnel will be recruited for Group-A, Group-B (Gazetted), Group-B (Non-Gazetted) and Group-C Posts. The posts for which the recruitment is being done include Central Armed Forces Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspector, MTS and others. Selected persons will be appointed in 38 ministries or departments of the Government of India.

Union ministers from different cities of the country will also join the program. Including Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from Orissa, Mansukh Mandaviya from Gujarat, Anurag Thakur from Chandigarh, Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra. Apart from this, other ministers will attend from different cities as well.

Other than this, the MPs will attend the program from their parliamentary constituency.

Earlier, this year, PM Modi has promised to fill 10 Lakhs Vacancies by December 2023. Needless to say, that this will be an crucial step taken by the PM for emblishing unemployment from the country and providing opportunities to the youth.