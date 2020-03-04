RPACU Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 93 JE and Other Posts @rpcau.ac.in

RPACU Recruitment 2020: Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University has invited applications for the recruitment of various posts such as Electrician, Fitter, Mistry (Plumber), Blacksmith, Farm Mechanic, Cook, Livestock Assistant, Driver, Nursing Assistant, Pharmacist, Field/Farm Technician, Laboratory Technician, Pathology Technician, Photographer, Library Assistant, Junior Engineer, Farm Pond Manager, Assistant Engineer, Farm Manager, Seed Processing Plant Engineer and Information Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format from 06 March to 06 April 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number - 01/2019

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 06 March 2020

Last Date of Application - 06 April 2020

RPACU Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 93

Electrician - 3

Fitter - 2

Mistry (Plumber) - 3

Blacksmith - 1

Farm Mechanic - 3

Cook - 8

Livestock Assistant - 2

Driver - 9

Nursing Assistant - 3

Pharmacist -2

Field/Farm Technician - 13

Laboratory Technician - 20

Pathology Technician - 1

Photographer - 2

Library Assistant - 4

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 4

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) - 1

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 2

Junior Engineer (Electronics) - 1

Farm Pond Manager - 1

Assistant Engineer - 1

Farm Manager - 3

Seed Processing Plant Engineer - 1

Information Officer - 1

Eligibility Criteria for RPACU JE and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Electrician/ Fitter, Mistry (Plumber), Blacksmith, Farm Mechanic, Livestock Assistant - Matriculation from a recognized Board + one year experience in relevant field in a Govt./ Quasi Govt. /PSU OR ITI in the relevant Trade.

Cook/Field/Farm Technician - Matriculation from a recognized Board + one year experience in relevant field in a Govt. / Quasi Govt. /PSUs.

Driver - High school from a recognized School Board. Possession of a valid driving license for LMV/HMV motor vehicles issued by the competent authority. Knowledge of motor mechanism (The candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicles. Experience of driving motor vehicles for at least 3 years.

Nursing Assistant - Intermediate/PUC from a recognized Board/ University.Trained ANM.

Pharmacist - Diploma in Pharmacy/ Nursing from a recognized institution proceeded by 10+2 from a recognized Board. Handling of dressing wounds

Laboratory Technician - Bachelor’s Degree in Science having subjects Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics/ Zoology/Botany) / B.Tech (Biotech) / B.Sc (Agriculture) / Bachelor of Fisheries Science / B.Tech (Agricultural Engineering) / B.Sc (Home Science, 4 years only) from a recognized University/Institute.

Pathology Technician - Graduate in Science.Having obtained Diploma/ Certificate in Pathological technician from recognized govt. institute.

Photographer - Degree/ Diploma in Photography from a recognized institution

Library Assistant - B.A. / B.Sc. / B.Com./BCA with Bachelors of Library & Information Science degree from a recognized University/ Institute

Junior Engineer (Civil) - Diploma in Engineering OR Bachelor’s degree

Farm Pond Manager - Master’s Degree in Fisheries/ agriculture or equivalent qualifications from a recognize university

Assistant Engineer - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute OR Diploma in Engineering

Farm Manager - Master’s Degree in Agriculture/ Agril. Engg. / Horticulture from a recognized University

Seed Processing Plant Engineer - M.Tech with specialization in Agricultural Processing Engineering or equivalent from a recognized University

Information Officer - Master degree in Agril. Extension/ Journalism/ Mass Communication OR Bachelor degree followed by PG Diploma in Journalism/ Mass Communication. Six years’ experience in relevant field.

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for RPACU JE and Other Posts Jobs 2020

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Examination/Interview

How to Apply for RPACU JE and Other Posts Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 06 March to 06 April 2020.

RPACU Recruitment Notification PDF

RPACU Technical Jobs Details PDF

Application Fee:

For Technical and Skilled Supporting Staff Positions( up to T-4 category)

General/OBC/EWS Category : Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/PwD : Rs.250/-

For Technical Positions (above T-4 category)