RPSC 2nd Teacher Admit Card 2023: Check Your Exam Centre From 5 Feb

RPSC 2nd Teacher Admit Card 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission released the date of the exam centre and admit card dates for Sr Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2023 in this article below.

RPSC 2nd Teacher Admit Card 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded an important notice regarding Sr Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2022-23 on its website. According to the notice, RPSC 2nd Teacher Admit Card shall be uploaded on the official website two days before the exam. The commission has scheduled the 2nd Teacher Exam from 12 November 2023. Hence, candidates can download RPSC Admit Card 2023 from 10 November 2023 onwards. RPSC Sr Teacher Admit Card Link will be available on the SSO website i.e. sso.rajasthan.gov.in or from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. They are required to use their application number and date of birth.

RPSC 2nd Teacher Exam Centre Date 2023

The candidates who have applied for RPSC 2nd Teacher Recruitment 2022 are required to appear for RPSC Sr Teacher Exam 2022. Such candidates can check their exam centre details on 05 February 2023 by login into the official website.

The candidates will be allowed at the exam centre only 1 hour before the exam. There will be no entry afterwards. They should carry their original Aadhar Card at the exam centre. In case they don’t have one, then they can carry their Original ID Proof, Passport, Driving License etc. They shall not be allowed without any Photo ID Card.

RPSC 2nd Teacher Admit Card Download Link Soon RPSC 2nd Teacher Exam Cente Link on 5 Feb 2023 RPSC 2nd Teacher Admit Card Download Link Click Here

The candidates can check the exam date through the table given below:

Subject Exam Date and Time G.K. & Education Psychology (Group A) 12 February 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM G.K. & Education Psychology (Group B) 12 February 2023 from 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM Social Science 13 February 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Hindi 13 February 2023 from 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM Science 14 February 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Sanskrit 14 February 2023 from 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM Maths 15 February 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM English 15 February 2023 from 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM

The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for latest updates regarding the admit card.