RPSC AARO Answer Key 2022 Released For Assistant Agriculture Research Officer Post : Raise Objections, If Any

RPSC AARO Answer Key 2022 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released short notice on 16 February 2023 regarding the Answer Key for the post of Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (AARO) on its official website. Commission has uploaded PDF of the answer key for all the six subjects for Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (AARO) written exam including Agriculture Chemistry, Agronomy, Plant Pathology, Horticulture, Botany and Entomology.

All those candidates appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (AARO) post can download the Answer Key from the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The direct link to download the answer key for all the six subjects is available here and you can download directly after clicking the link given below.

It is noted that Commission had conducted written exam for the Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (AARO) post from 27 to 28 August 2023. Exam was conducted for all the six subjects including Agriculture Chemistry, Agronomy, Plant Pathology, Horticulture, Botany and Entomology.

Now Commission has uploaded the answer key for all the six subjects for the post of Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (AARO) on its official website.

Candidates can download the Answer Keys from the official website and can raise their objections, if any through the official website from 18 to 20 February 2023 in online mode. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 for each question against raising objections.

You can download the RPSC AARO Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

