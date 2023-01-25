RPSC Admit Card 2022-23 Released For Protection Officer and Others @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Download Link

Rajasthan PSC has released the Admit Card for the post of Protection Officer on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check download link.

RPSC Admit Card 2022-23 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Admit Card for the posts of Protection Officer on its official website. Admit card for the post of Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sec. Edu.) Comp Exam will be uploaded on 26 January 2023 on its official website.

The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sec. Edu.) Comp Exam and Protection Officer posts on 28-29 January 2023. All those candidates who are to participate in the written exam for the above posts can download their Admit Card from the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

However the direct link to download the RPSC Admit Card 2022-23 for the above posts is available below and you can download the same directly after clicking the link.

As per the short notice released, the Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sec. Edu.) Comp Exam 2022 for GK (Group C and D) on 29 January 2023. Written exam for the post of Protection Officer will be held on 28 January 2023.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for Protection Officer post can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

You can download the RPSC Protection Officer Admit Card 2022-23 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process To Download: RPSC Protection Officer Admit Card 2022-23