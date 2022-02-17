RPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2022 Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Raise Objections Till Feb 21

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for the post of Lecturer (Ayurveda and Indian Medicine Dept.)on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check details here.

RPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for the post of Lecturer (Ayurveda and Indian Medicine Dept.) - 2021. Commission has also released the detail schedule to raise objection, if any for the same. All such candidates appeared in the exam for the post of Lecturer (Ayurveda and Indian Medicine Dept.) - 2021can check the details RPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2022 available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

You can download the RPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2022 for Lecturer (Ayurveda and Indian Medicine Dept.) post from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2022 Check Steps

Go to RPSC official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the link-Press Note Regarding Online Objection Of Answer Key For Lecturer (Ayurveda and Indian Medicine Dept.) - 2021. Click on concerned answer key link for various subjects. Download PDF of RPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2022. Take a print out of RPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2022 for future need.

RPSC had conducted the written exam for various subjects for the Lecturer (Ayurveda and Indian Medicine Dept.) posts from 11 to 13 November 2021. Now Answer Key for all the subjects including Shalakya Tantra,Shalya Tantra, Rog Nidan, Rachna Sharir, Prasuti Tantra and Stri Roga, Panchkarma, Kriya Sharir, Kriya Sharir, Kayachikitsa,Dravyaguna Vigyan and Agad Tantra is available on the official website.



Candidates can raise their objection, if any in after providing their login credentials on SSO Portal / Recruitment Portal on the official website. You will have to pay Rs. 100 against each questions in a bid to raise objections. Candidates can raise their objections in online mode from 19 to 21 February 2022.

You can download directly the RPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2022 to Raise the Objections Process from the link given below.