RPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 (Out): Check Assistant Professor Hall Ticket Download Link Here

RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published the admit card link for the interview round for the post of Assistant Professor – A.B.S.T. , College Education Department on its official website.

The commission has scheduled the interview for Assistant Professor – A.B.S.T. , College Education Department from 21 November 2022 onwards.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the above post can download RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 from the link available on the official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

In a bid to download the RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022, candidates are required to providing their login credentials including Roll Number and Date Of Birth to the link on the home page.

It is noted that Commission is to conduct the interview for the post of Assistant Professor – A.B.S.T. , College Education Department (Adv No. 06/2020-21 Date 18-12-2020) from 21 November to 01 December 2022. Candidates will have to bring all their essential documents as mentioned in the notification during interview session.

You can download the RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022