RPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Postponed for PRO/Group Instructor/FSO and other due to COVID-19 @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

RPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Postponed: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has postponed the Interview Schedule for the various posts including Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018, PRO/Group Instructor/FSO and other due to COVID-19. All such candidates who have to appear for the interview for these posts can check the short notification available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), the Interview Schedule for the examinations including Public Relation Officer, Group Instructor/Surveyor/Asst. App. Advisor (TSP) Screening Test-2018, Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018, Vice Principal/Superintendent ITI - 2018, Food Safety Officer 2019 etc have been postponed due to COVID-19. Commission will announce the next dates for the Interview for these examinations on its official website in due course.

It is noted that Interview for the Public Relation Officer posts was scheduled on 07/08 September 2020. The interview for the Group Instructor/Surveyor/Asst. App. Advisor (TSP) Screening Test-2018 was to be conducted from 08 to 11 September 2020.

RPSC was set to conduct the Interview for Vice Principal/Superintendent ITI - 2018 from 14 to 22 September 2020 and Interview for FSO was held from 23 to 30 September 2020. Interview for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 was to be conducted from 05 to 23 October 2020.

Not RPSC has decided to postpone the entire Interview mentioned above due to COVID-19. All such candidates who have to appear for the Interview for the above posts Examination can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Postponed for PRO/Group Instructor/FSO and other



