RPSC Interview Schedule 2022 (Released) for Assistant Professor Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Update

RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Date 2022 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Asst. Prof. (College Education) - 2020 for the subjects including (Home Science(Child Development, Education Extension) and English. Candidates qualified for the interview round for these posts can download the RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Date 2022 from the official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the interview for Asst. Prof. (College Education) - 2020 posts on 16-25 August 2022.

Interview for the post of Asst. Prof. (College Education) for Home Science(Child Development, Education Extention) will be held on 16 August 2022. Interview for Asst. Prof. (College Education) for Education Extention will be conducted on 22 to 25 August 2022.

Candidates will have to bring all their essential documents during the interview session for the verification. You can download the RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Date 2022 from the official website following the link given below.

How to Download RPSC Assistant Professor Interview Date 2022 Check Steps