RPSC PRO Merit List 2020 Released for Public Relation Officer Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Marks/Cut off/Reserve List Here

RPSC Merit List 2020 for Public Relation Officer: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Merit List/Interview Marks/Cut off marks for the Public Relation Officer post on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the Interview round for the Public Relation Officer Post can check their Merit List/Interview Marks and Cut off marks available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

Commission has uploaded the direct link to check the Interview Marks for Pubic Relation Officer 2019 for the candidates. In a bid to check the interview marks in the interview round, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth on the official website.



How to Download: RPSC Interview Marks/Merit List/Cutoff marks for Public Relation Officer Post