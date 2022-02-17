RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2022 Out: Check Direct Download Link Here

RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download From Here.

RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2022 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the admit card of Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Mains Exam 2021, scheduled to be held on 25 February and 26 February 2022, at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Those who qualified in RPSC RAS Pre Exam can download RPSC RAS Admit Card by clicking on RPSC RAS Admit Card Link available on the official website or on this page.

How to Download RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the lft corner, click on ‘Admit Card for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam (Mains) - 2021’ given under ‘Important Links’ Now, click on ‘Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam (Mains) - 2021’ A new page will be opened (https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailsservlet). Here you ned to click on ‘Get Admit Card’ Now, select ‘Main Exam’, Enter Application number and select ‘Date of Birth’ Enter the shown text Download RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2021

RPSC RAS Mains Exam Pattern 2021-22

The questions will be framed from General Studies –I, General Studies-II, General Studies-III, General Hindi and General English. Each section will be of 200 marks and 3 hours.

The level of the question paper will be of Sr. Secondary Level/10th Class.

The written examination will be descriptive /analytical type.

RPSC RAS Mains Syllabus 2021

RPSC RAS Pre Exam was conducted on 27 October 2021 and the result was announced on 19 November 2022. A total of 20102 candidates are shortlisted for the mains exam.

Those who clear the mains exam will appear for the interview round.