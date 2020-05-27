RPSC Result 2020 out for Senior Teacher Exam 2018 @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check list of Selected Candidates & Cut Off Marks here

RPSC Result 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result of RPSC Senior Teacher Grade 2 Exam 2020. Candidates appeared in the RPSC Senior Teacher Grade 2 Exam 2020 can download the result through the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The commission has conducted RPSC Senior Teacher Exam 2018-20 for TSP and Non-TSP Area on 22 November 2019 at various exam centres and the document verification for the selected candidates was held on 3 February 2020.

Now, the commission has released the main list and reserve list for RPSC Senior Teacher Grade 2 Sanskrit Education for TSP and Non-TSP Area along with the cut-off marks on its website. Candidates can checklist of the selected candidates by following the procedure given below.

Procedure to Download RPSC Senior Teacher Result 2018-20

Visit the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link flashing on the homepage reads Result Preamble and Cut Off Marks (Reserve/Main) List for Senior Teacher Grade 2 (Sanskrit Edu.) (TSP/Non-TSP) - 2018 (Science).

It will redirect you to the RPSC Senior Teacher Exam 2020 Result.

Candidates can save the PDF file for future reference.

Download Result Preamble and Cut off marks (Reserve List) for Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sanskrit Edu.) (NON TSP) - 2018 (Science)

Download Result Preamble and Cut off marks (Main List) for Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sanskrit Edu.) (NON TSP) - 2018 (Science)

Download Result Preamble and Cut off marks (Main List) for Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sanskrit Edu.) (TSP) - 2018 (Science)

Download Result Preamble and Cut off marks (Reserve List) for Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sanskrit Edu.) (TSP) - 2018 (Science)

