RPSC Result 2020 out for Senior Teacher Exam 2018 @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check list of Selected Candidates & Cut Off Marks here

RPSC Result 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result of RPSC Senior Teacher Grade 2 Exam 2020. Candidates appeared in the RPSC Senior Teacher Grade 2 Exam 2020 can download the result through the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The commission has conducted RPSC Senior Teacher Exam 2018-20 for TSP and Non-TSP Area on 22 November 2019 at various exam centres and the document verification for the selected candidates was held on 3 February 2020.
Now, the commission has released the main list and reserve list for RPSC Senior Teacher Grade 2 Sanskrit Education for TSP and Non-TSP Area along with the cut-off marks on its website. Candidates can checklist of the selected candidates by following the procedure given below.
Procedure to Download RPSC Senior Teacher Result 2018-20
- Visit the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on the link flashing on the homepage reads Result Preamble and Cut Off Marks (Reserve/Main) List for Senior Teacher Grade 2 (Sanskrit Edu.) (TSP/Non-TSP) - 2018 (Science).
- It will redirect you to the RPSC Senior Teacher Exam 2020 Result.
- Candidates can save the PDF file for future reference.
Download Result Preamble and Cut off marks (Reserve List) for Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sanskrit Edu.) (NON TSP) - 2018 (Science)
Download Result Preamble and Cut off marks (Main List) for Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sanskrit Edu.) (NON TSP) - 2018 (Science)
Download Result Preamble and Cut off marks (Main List) for Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sanskrit Edu.) (TSP) - 2018 (Science)
Download Result Preamble and Cut off marks (Reserve List) for Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sanskrit Edu.) (TSP) - 2018 (Science)