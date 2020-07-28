RPSC School Lecturer Provisional List 2020 Out for Group C Agriculture @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Cut off Here

RPSC Group C Lecturer Provisional List 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the RPSC Group C School Lecturer (School Edu) Provisional List 2020 for Agriculture today. i.e. 28th July 2020 on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the written exam for the Agriculture and General Knowledge/General Science can check the RPSC Grade 1 Lecturer Result 2020 on the official website of RPSC-www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Provisional List 2020 for Agriculture subjects has been prepared on the basis of the performance of candidates in the written exam. Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) conducted the written examination on 09/10 January 2020.

The General Knowledge/General Science paper was conducted on 09 January 2020 whereas Paper of Agriculture was held on 10 January 2020. Commission has updated the Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking on its official website.



All such candidates qualified in the Provisional List for the Agriculture subjects should note that now they will have to appear for the next Document Verification round. Commission wills conduct the counseling for the Document Verification for which the dates will be released by RPSC in due course of time.

RPSC has also released the cut off marks of different categories for RPSC Agriculture Lecturer Result 2020 on its official website. According to the short notification released, the Cut-off Marks for General Category are 173.90, 67.00 for EWS Category,133.45 for SC, 131.20 for ST, 164.82 for OBC and 129.20 for MBC Category.

Now all such candidates appeared in for the Agriculture Group C Exam for School Lecturer Posts can check the cut off marks available on the official website.

You can check also the RPSC Group C Lecturer Provisional List 2020 with the direct link given below.

Earlier Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has earlier invited applications for the recruitment of Lecturer under Group C School Lecturer Posts for Agriculture subjects on its official website.