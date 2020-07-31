RPSC School Lecturer Result 2020 for Punjabi Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Provisional Selection List, Cut Off

RPSC School Lecturer Punjabi Result 2020 Out: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 for Punjabi on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the School Lecturer (School Edu)- 2018 for Punjabi Subject can check Provisional List and cut off marks available on the official website of RPSC-www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has conducted the written exam for the School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 Punjabi Subjects on 09/13 January 2020.The Examination for the First Paper i.e. General Studies and General Knowledge was conducted on 09 January 2020. The Second Paper which was for the Punjabi Subject was held on 13 January 2020.Commission has also released the Cut off marks for the various category on its official website.



Commission has released the Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking for the School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 for Punjabi subject on its official website. Candidates selected provisionally should note that now they will have to appear for the next Document Verification round for the School Lecturer (Punjabi) Posts.

Commission will conduct the Document Verification with the help of counseling. Candidates selected provisionally will have to appear in the Counseling with the duly filled Application form as mentioned in the notification. Commission will declared the details Document Verification Schedule on its website in due course. Commission will release the Final Merit List/Reserve List after the Document Verification round.

All such candidates’ appeared for the written exam for the School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 Punjabi Subjects can check the Provisionally Selection List on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC School Lecturer Result 2020 for Punjabi





Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited application for the various posts of School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 for different Subjects including Punjabi earlier.