RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Registration Ends Today @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Apply Online for 9760 Vacancies, Check Eligibility

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Registration Ends Today on 14th May 2022. Check eligibility and apply online for 9760 Vacancies of RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II.

Created On: May 16, 2022 10:36 IST
Modified On: May 16, 2022 10:44 IST
RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Latest News

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Latest News: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification PDF for inviting online applications for filling 9760 vacancies for the post of Senior Teacher Grade 2 in the Secondary Education Department. Earlier, the registration deadline was 10th May 2022. The last date to apply for RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 was extended till 14th May 2022. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online till today.

Eligible candidates will undergo a selection process comprising a Written Exam (Paper 1 & Paper 2). Meanwhile, candidates can check the RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Important Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Selection Process, and How to Apply for 9760 Vacancies of Senior Teacher Grade-II.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

5th April 2022

Application Start Date

11th April 2022

Application End Date

14th May 2022

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II 2022 Admit Card

To Be Announced

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II 2022 Written Exam

To Be Announced

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the RPSC Senior Teacher Grade-II post should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria such as nationality, age limit, educational qualifications, work experience, etc. Check the link below to know more.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 How to Apply

(i) Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) to apply online for the post of Senior Teacher Grade-II. No other mode of application will be accepted.

(ii) Click on the Application Form link, fill in your details as asked. Submit the application form once you have filled and uploaded required documents, photograph, signature, etc.

(iii) Proceed to payment of fee. Candidates should note the fee mentioned as per the category they have applied under. Refer the table below.

Category

Application Fee

Gen/OBC/BC (Creamy Layer)

Rs. 350/-

Non-Creamy OBC/ MBC and EWS

Rs 250/-

SC/ST

Rs 150/-

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 Apply Online

