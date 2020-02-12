RPSC Senior Teacher Result 2018 for Math Declared @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Merit List Here

RPSC Senior Teacher Result 2018 Declared: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result for Senior Teacher grade Exam for Math on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the RPSC Senior Teacher grade exam for Math subject can their result and Merit List from the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has also released the cut off marks for the Senior Teacher grade Math Subject on its official website. Candidates can check the cut off marks and Merit List on its official website.

It is noted that RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2018 counseling/Document Verification program was held earlier and the list was released on 30 July 2019 by the commission.

Direct Link for Main List Preamble and Cutoff Marks for Sr. Teacher Comp. Exam 2018 (TSP) (Maths)



Direct Link for Reserve List Preamble and Cutoff Marks for Sr. Teacher(Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018 (TSP)(Maths)



Commission has also released the Reserve list of candidates for the Math posts under Senior Teacher grade Recruitment.



RPSC Senior Teacher Result 2018 for Math Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Visit in the News Section available on the Home page of the website.

Click on the link 1/02/2020 - Main List Preamble and Cutoff Marks for Sr. Teacher(Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018 (TSP) (Maths)/ Reserve List Preamble and Cutoff Marks for Sr. Teacher(Sec. Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2018 (TSP)(Maths) given on the Home Page.

You can get all the related result/notification links under the page.

Take Print Out of your result and save a copy for future reference.

