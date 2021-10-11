RPSC SI Answer Key 2021 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Submit Objection From Tomorrow

RPSC SI Answer Key 2021 for GK, GS and Hindi has been uploaded on official website (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in). Candidates can submit objection, if any, from 12 October to 14 October 2021.

RPSC SI Answer Key 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer keys of the exam for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI), for GK, GS and Hindi Subjects, on its website (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in). Candidates, who have objection against any answer, can submit their objection through online mode on SSO Portal along with objection fee of Rs. 100 and proof from 12 October 2021. RPSC SI Answer Key Objection will close on 14 October 2021. It is noted that the objection proof should be from an authentic source.

Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector Combined Comp Exam was held on 13 , 14 and 15 September 2021 in two shifts i.e. from 10 AM to 12 Noon and from 3 PM to 5 PM. RPSC SI Answer Key Link for all 6 papers are available below:

Answer Key for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2021 (Paper-II)(G.K. and G.S.)Exam Date: 15/09/2021

Answer Key for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2021 (Paper-II)(G.K. and G.S.)Exam Date: 14/09/2021

Answer Key for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2021 (Paper-II)(G.K. and G.S.)Exam Date: 13/09/2021

Answer Key for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2021 (Paper-I) (HINDI) Exam Date: 15/09/2021

Answer Key for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2021 (Paper-I) (HINDI) Exam Date: 14/09/2021

Answer Key for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2021 (Paper-I) (HINDI) Exam Date: 13/09/2021

How to Download RPSC SI Answer Key 2021 ?

Step 1 - Visit the RPSC website - https://www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2 - On the right side you will find the link for the paper you have appeared

Step 3 - Download RPSC SI Answer Key PDF

Step 4 - Check answers

Step 5 - You can submit objection by login into SSO Portal by clicking on 'Question Paper' given under 'Recruiment Portal'

RPSC SI Recruitment is being conducted for 859 Sub Inspector AP, Platoon Commander and Sub Inspector MBC in Rajasthan Police for TSP and Non TSP areas.