RPSC SI Interview Admit Card 2023 Soon For Sub Inspector/ Commander Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Schedule

Rajasthan PSC has released Interview Dates (5th Phase) for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021 post on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF.

RPSC SI 5th Phase Interview Schedule 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released notice regarding the Interview Dates (5th Phase) for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021 on its official website. The 5th Phase of interview for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021 will be conducted from 20 March 2023 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the 5th Phase round for Sub Inspector Platoon Commander posts can download the RPSC SI 5th Phase Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

However the RPSC SI 5th Phase Interview Schedule 2023 can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: RPSC SI 5th Phase Interview Schedule 2023





According to the short notice released, RPSC will be conducting the 5th phase of interview for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam- 2021 from 20 to 22 March 2023 and from 27 to 29 March 2023.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the above posts will have to appear in the interview round with the essential documents in original and xerox copies as mentioned in the notification during the personality test round.

All those candidates who have submitted their online application form yet, are advised to download the same and produce the same during the interview round.

The Commission will upload the interview call letter for the above personality test round shortly on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

You can download the RPSC SI 5th Phase Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: RPSC SI 5th Phase Interview Schedule 2023