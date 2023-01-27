RPSC SI 2nd Phase Interview Schedule 2023 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check SI/Platoon Commander Hall Ticket Update

Rajasthan PSC has released the Interview Date/Admit Card (Second Phase) update for SI/Platoon Commander Post on its official website -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF.

RPSC SI 2nd Phase Interview Schedule 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released notice regarding the Interview Dates (Second Phase) for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021 on its official website. Commission will be conducting the 2nd phase of interview for the post of Sub Inspector & Platoon Commander from 06 February 2023 onwards. Candidates who have to qualified for the interview round for the Second Phase) for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam can download the RPSC SI 2nd Phase Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The link for the interview schedule for the second round for the Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander post is also available here and you can download the same directly after clicking the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: RPSC SI 2nd Phase Interview Schedule 2023





The second phase of interview for Sub Inspector & Platoon Commander posts will be held from 06 to 16 February 2023. Candidates are advised to carry all the essential documents/testimonials with them during the interview round as mentioned in the notification.

All those candidates qualified successfully and not submitted their application form so far for the 2nd phase of interview round, can download the same from official website and they will have to submit the same during interview round with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification.

The Commission will upload the Interview Admit Card on its official website in due course of time. You can download the same after providing your login credentials to the link on the official website.

Candidates can download the RPSC SI 2nd Phase Interview Schedule/Admit Card 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: RPSC SI 2nd Phase Interview Schedule/Admit Card 2023 Update