RPSC SI PC PET Result 2020 Announced @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Roll Number wise Result Here

RPSC SI PC PET Result 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released SI and Platoon Commander PET 2020 Result on its website. Candidates appeared in the RPSC SI PC PET can check the list of selected candidates on the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC SI PC PET 2020 was conducted on 7 October 2018 at the Police Headquarters, Government of Rajasthan, Jaipur. The commission has uploaded the RPSC SI PC PET Result 2020 list on the official website. Candidates can check roll number wise RPSC SI PC PET Result list 2020 directly by clicking on the below link.

All shortlisted candidates can appear for interview round on 20 January 2020. Candidates will have to download two copies of the admit card through the official website and appear for interview along with the copies of documents on the day of Interview.

Direct Link to Download RPSC SI PC PET Result 2020



Candidates can check RPSC SI PC PET 2020 cut off marks for General Category and Female Candidates in the provided link of PDF.

