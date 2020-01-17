RPSC SI Physical Marks Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download RPSC SI PET Marks 2016

RPSC SI & Commander PET Marks: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the marks of Physical Endurance Exam (PET) for Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander Competitive Exam 2016. Candidates can check the marks from RPSC official website www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC SI Physical Marks Link is given below. Candidate can also check their RPSC SI PET marks by providing their Roll Number, Date of Birth and Captcha through the prescribed link below.

RPSC SI Physical Marks Download Link

As per the official notification “Candidates who are declared successful in the written test and in the physical efficiency test shall be eligible for aptitude test and interview which shall carry 50 marks. Provided that the number of candidates called for aptitude test and interview shall be restricted to three times the number of vacancies on the basis of merit based on the aggregate marks obtained both in the written and in the physical efficiency test except in the case of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes candidates who shall be eligible for interview in excess of the prescribed limit if they have qualified in the written examination and the physical efficiency test.”

Selected candidates will appear for for interview round on 20 January 2020. they should carry two copies of the admit card and the copies of documents on the day of Interview.

RPSC SI PC PET was conducted on 7 October 2018 at the Police Headquarters, Government of Rajasthan, Jaipur.Candidates can check roll number wise RPSC SI PC PET Result list 2020 through the link below .

RPSC SI PET Result 2020

How to Download RPSC SI Physical Marks 2020 ?