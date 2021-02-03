RPSC SI Recruitment 2021 Notification: 859 Vacancies for Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector & Platoon Commander Posts, Apply Online @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC SI Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector AP, Platoon Commander and Sub Inspector MBC in Rajasthan Police for TSP and Non TSP Areas on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. A total of 859 Vacancies are notified by the commission.

RPSC is inviting online applications for the said posts. RPSC SI Online Registration will start from 09 February 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for RPSC Recruitment 2021 on or before 10 March 2021.

Candidates seeking to apply for RPSC SI 2021 should be graduate. The candidates can check more details on RPSC SI Recruitment 2021 such as salary, age limit, educational qualification, application process, selection criteria below:

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application - 09 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application - 10 March 2021

Rajasthan Police SI Vacancy Details

Post Name Area Name Total Post Sub Inspector AP TSP 81 Non TSP 663 Sub Inspector IB TSP 1 Non TSP 63 Platoon Commander Non TSP 38 Sub Inspector MBC TSP 11

Rajasthan Police SI Salary:

Pay Matrix Level L-11 (Grade Pay -4200/-)

Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Police SI Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduation from Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature or declared to be deemed as University Under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or posses an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government in consultation with the Commission.

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Rajasthan Police SI Physical Eligibility:

Height - 168 cm

Chest - 81 cm without expending and 86 cm expanded

Rajasthan Police SI Age Limit:

20 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Criteria for Rajasthan Police SI Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Competitive Examination Physical Efficiency Test Aptitude Test and Interview

Rajasthan Police SI Exam Pattern

There will be questions on in 2 parts

General Hindi - 200 Marks

General Knowledge & General Science - 200 Marks

The duration of each exam is 2 hours. Candidates who obtain 36 % of marks in each paper and 40 % in the aggregate, shall be deemed to have passed the qualifying examination conducted by the Commission. The commission shall send the list of such successful candidates up to 20 times the number of vacancies on the basis of merit based on the aggregate marks obtained in the written examination.

How to apply for Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply online from 09 February to 10 March 2021 on official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police SI Application Fee:

General/EWS/OBC - Rs. 350/-

Non-Creamy Layer of OBC/BC - Rs. 250/-

SC/ST - Rs. 150/-

RPSC SI Notification Download

RPSC website