RPSC SI Result 2021 Released: Download PDF, Cut-Off, PET Details Here

RPSC SI Result is Available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Selection List PDF, Cut-Off Marks and Other Details Here

Created On: Dec 24, 2021 19:49 IST
RPSC SI Result 2021
RPSC SI Answer Key 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the roll number of candidates who have qualified in the exam for the post of  Sub-Inspector (SI) on its website (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in). We have facilitate the RPSC SU Result Link in the article below for the candidates who have attended the exam on 13 , 14 and 15 September 2021.

RPSC SI Answer Key Download Link

RPSC SI PET 2021

Candidates who have qualified in the written will now appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates will be informed about the Physical Exam through the official website.

How to Download RPSC SI Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of RPSC -  rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Click on the link ‘24/12/2021 - Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks(For Physical Efficiency Test) Of Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam 2021’
  3. Download RPSC SI Result PDF
  4. Check roll numbers of selected candidates

RPSC SI Cut-off Marks

For Male

  • Gen (Tsp) - 168.20
  • SC (Tsp) - 168.20
  • ST (Tsp) - Gen 155.06

For Female

  • Gen (TSP) - 159.05
  • ST (TSP) - 155.06

For Widow Post Category

  • Gen (TSP) - 168.20
  • For DV Post Category
  • Gen (T)-  DV 168.20

 

