RPSC Sr Teacher Marks 2020 Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download RPSC 2nd Grade Marks 2018 Here

RPSC Sr Teacher Marks 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the marks of competitive exam for the post of Senior Teacher Grade 2, for both TSP and Non-TSP, on its official website. The candidates who have appeared in the RPSC Senior Teacher Exam can download their marks from the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Sr Teacher Marks Links are also given below. The candidates can download RPSC Sr Teacher Exam Marks for Sanskrit, Science, English, Hindi, Social Science, Mathns, Sindhi, Punjabi and Urdu Subjects through the links.

RPSC Sr Teacher Marks Download Links:

Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr. II Exam (Non-TSP) 2018 (English)

Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr. II Exam (Non-TSP) 2018 (Sanskrit)

Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr. II Exam (Non-TSP) 2018 (Science)

Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr. II Exam (Non-TSP) 2018 (Mathematics)

Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr. II Exam (Non-TSP) 2018 (Urdu)

Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr. II Exam (Non-TSP) 2018 (Punjabi)

Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr. II Exam (Non-TSP) 2018 (Sindhi)

Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr. II Exam (TSP) 2018 (Sanskrit)

Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr. II Exam (TSP) 2018 (Science)

Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr. II Exam (TSP) 2018 (English)

Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr. II Exam (TSP) 2018 (Hindi)

Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr. II Exam (TSP) 2018 (Social Science)

Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr. II Exam (TSP) 2018 (Mathematics)

Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr. II Exam (TSP) 2018 (Urdu)

Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr. II Exam (Non-TSP) 2018 (Social Science)

Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr. II Exam (Non-TSP) 2018 (Hindi)

How to Download RPSC Sr Teacher Marks 2020 ?

Go to official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the marks link given under ‘News Section’ on the home page A new window will open where you need to enter your details Check RPSC Sr Teacher TSP Marks or RPSC Sr Teacher Non-TSP Marks

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had invited applications for the post of Senior Teacher for a total of 640 Posts in the month of May 2018.