RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam Date and City Today: Check CEN RRC Level 1 Admit Card Date Here

RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam Date and City: Today: Railway Recruitment Boards are releasing the CEN RRC Level 1 Exam Date and City on 18 August 2022. Check Details Here.

RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam Date and City Today: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to release the exam city & date for RRB Group D Phase 2. RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam is scheduled to be held from 26 August to 08 September 2022 under Phase 2. The candidates can check their individual exam date, time and city. The board will also release the Travel Authority for SC/ST e candidates on the RRB website.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of the boards. They can also visit the link provided below using their 'Registration Number' and 'Password' for the latest updates.

RRB Group D Login Link

RRB Phase 2 Group D Exam will be conducted by North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur).

How to Check RRB Phase 2 Exam Date and City ?

Visit the official zonal website of RRB for which you have applied There you will see the link to check the exam date and city named 'CLICK HERE TO VIEW CITY INTIMATION SLIP' Login into your account Check your exam date and city

When Can I download RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 ?

Students can download the admit card four days before the exam. If your exam is scheduled to be held on 26 August then you can download RRB Phase 2 Group D Admit Card on 22 August 2022 and so on.

RRBs has already released the admit cards for the Phase 1 Exam on its website. The candidates can check the link and schedule to download the admit card through the following link:

RRB Group D Phase 1 Admit Card Download

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is conducting the exam for the post of Group D Level 1 Posts under CEN RRC- 01/2019 for more than 1 lakh vacancies.