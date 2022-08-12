RRB Group D Admit Card 2022 Date: Know When will RRC Level Admit Card Be Released?

RRB Group D Admit Card 2022 Date: RRB is conducting Group D Exam from 17 to 25 August 2022. Check the date of the online exam admit card to be held for Level 1 Group D Posts.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is organizing the online exam for recruitment of Group D Level Posts (CEN RRC- 01/2019) from 17 August to 25 August 2022 in Phase 1 across the country. The board has already released the link to check the exact exam date, time and city on behalf of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). Those whose RRB Group D Exam is scheduled on 17 August 2022 can download RRC Group D Admit Card from 13 August onwards. The board will release the RRB Group D Admit Card Link four days before the exam so candidates can download their admit card according to their exam date.

Those who have not checked their exam city and date yet are advised to check it now. RRB Group D Exam City and Date Link are provided below:

RRB Group D Exam Date and Time

It is expected the board shall also release the exam date after for Phase 2 after Phase 1.

Students will be given 100 questions on General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness & Current Affairs to be completed in 1 hour and 30 minutes. Those who will mark the wrong answer their 1/3 mark will be deducted. 1 mark will be given for every correct answer.

In order to qualify for the exam, they should score at least 40 % marks. However, candidates belonging to OBC, and SC Categories are required to score 30% marks while 35% are required for ST Categiry candidates.

RRC had published the notification for a total of 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix for recruitment in numerous departments of Indian Railways.