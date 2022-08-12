RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam Date 2022 Announced: Exam City to Release on 18 August

RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam Date 202 has been announced by the Railway Recruitment Board. Candidates can check the city link and admit card details below.

RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam Date 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published the RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam Dates on 12 August 2022. As per the official notice, the RRC Group D Phase 2 Exam will be conducted from 26 August to 08 September 2022 in various cities all over India for a group comprising of five RRCs namely RRCs: North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur).

RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam City, Date and Time

It is to be noted that, the board will release the link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST e candidates on 18 August 2022 on the official websites of all RRBs.

What is RRB Group Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 ?

As the board will upload the admit card four days before the exam date. So, we can expect the RRB Group D Phase 2 Admit Card Link on 22 August 2022 for the exam scheduled on 26 August 2022 and so on.

As per the official notice, “Aadhar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhar card. 6. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. 7. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates.”

The board is conducting the RRB Group D Phase 1 Exam from 17 to 25 August 2022. The candidates can download the RRB Group D Phase 1 Admit Card from 13 August 2022 onwards.