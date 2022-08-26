RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam Date 2022 Released: Check Your Exam City and Schedule on 30 August

RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam Date 2022 has been announced by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Check the exam dates, exam city date, admit card date and other information in this article.

RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam Date 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the Group D Exam Dates in the third phase. According to the official notice, the exam will be held from 08 September to 19 September 2022. Students can check their individual exam dates, time, and city from 30 August onwards. However, the link to download Travel Authority, if applicable, will be made live latest by 14:00 Hrs. on 01 September 2022 on the official websites of all RRB.

What is RRB Group D Phase 3 Admit Card 2022 ?

The railways upload the admit card 4 days before the exam. So, candidates who would be appearing in RRB Level 1 Exam on 08 September 2022 can download RRB Group D Admit Card from 04 September 2022, those who are appearing on 09 September 2022 can download it from 05 September 2022 and so on.

RRB Group D Phase-3 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising Four RRCs namely RRCs: East Coast Railway (Bhubaneswar), Northeast Frontier Railway (Guwahati), Northern Railway (New Delhi), Southern Railway (Chennai).

The exam schedule of the remaining Phases/RRCs will be announced in due course.

As per the official notice, “Aadhar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhar card. 6. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources.”

RRB is, currently, conducting the exam under Phase 2 from 26 August to 08 September. The exam is being conducted on behalf of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC).