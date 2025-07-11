RRB JE DV Schedule 2025 Released at rrbmumbai.gov.in, Check Railway JE Document Verification Full Schedule and List of Documents to be Carried - More Details Here

RRB JE DV Schedule 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the document verification schedule for the posts of Junior Engineer and others. RRB Mumbai will conduct the document verification for the qualified candidates from July 21, 2025 onwards. All those candidates who have qualified for document verification round for CEN 03/2024 can download the detailed schedule from the official website of RRBs.

RRB will send the SMS/E-mail alerts to candidates' registered mobile / email ID for downloading their e-call letter from RRB's website for the successful candidates.

RRB JE DV Schedule 2025 Download

Candidates shortlisted for Junior Engineer and other posts against CEN 03/2024 can download the detailed DC schedule from the official website. Alternatively the download link is given below-