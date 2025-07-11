RRB JE DV Schedule 2025 Released at rrbmumbai.gov.in, Check Railway JE Document Verification Full Schedule and List of Documents to be Carried - More Details Here

RRB JE DV Schedule 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the document verification schedule for the posts of Junior Engineer and others. RRB Mumbai will conduct the document verification for the qualified candidates from July 21, 2025 onwards. All those candidates who have qualified for document verification round for CEN 03/2024 can download the detailed schedule from the official website of RRBs.
RRB will send the SMS/E-mail alerts to candidates' registered mobile / email ID for downloading their e-call letter from RRB's website for the successful candidates.
RRB JE DV Schedule 2025 Download
Candidates shortlisted for Junior Engineer and other posts against CEN 03/2024 can download the detailed DC schedule from the official website. Alternatively the download link is given below-
|RRB JE DV Schedule 2025
|Download Link
RRB Junior Engineer Admit Card 2024 Overview
Candidates are advised to upload Clear Scanned images of all the documents, colour scanned copy of their passport size photograph and signature in RRB Document verification Portal https://oirms-ir.gov.in/rrbdv/ duly following instructions mentioned therein. This portal will be active for uploading 07 days before your DV date to till your DV date.Candidates can check the details of the exam through the table given below:
|
Exam Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board
|
Notification Number
|
CEN 03/2024
|
Name of the Posts
|
Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA)
|
Total No. of Vacancies
|
7951 Posts
|
Selection Process
|
|
RRB JE DV Date
|
July 21, 2025 onwards
|
RRB JE Admit Card Date
|
Soon
|
Official Portal
|
rrbapply.gov.in
How to Download the RRB JE DV Schedule 2025 ?
Downloading the RRB JE DV Schedule 2025 is a straightforward process. Candidates can follow these steps:
- Visit the official RRB regional website for example - rrbcdg.gov.in
- Click on 'CLICK HERE TO VIEW NOTICE REGARDING DOCUMENT VERIFICATION SCHEDULE FOR CEN 03/2024 JE & OTHERS on the home page.
- Now you will get the pdf for the desired schedule in a new window.
- Download and print the admit card for future reference.
