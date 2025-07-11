RRB JE DV Schedule 2025 Released at rrbmumbai.gov.in, Check Railway JE Document Verification Full Schedule and List of Documents to be Carried - More Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
RRB JE DV Schedule 2025 Date: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the document verification schedule for the posts of Junior Engineer and others. RRB Mumbai will conduct the document verification for the qualified candidates from July 21, 2025 onwards. Check hall ticket updates and others.

Jul 11, 2025

RRB JE DV Schedule 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the document verification schedule for the posts of Junior Engineer and others. RRB Mumbai will conduct the document verification for the qualified candidates from July 21, 2025 onwards. All those candidates who have qualified for document verification round for CEN 03/2024 can download the detailed schedule from the official website of RRBs.

RRB will send the SMS/E-mail alerts to candidates' registered mobile / email ID for downloading their e-call letter from RRB's website for the successful candidates.

RRB JE DV Schedule 2025 Download 

Candidates shortlisted for Junior Engineer and other posts against CEN 03/2024 can download the detailed DC schedule from the official website. Alternatively the download link is given below-

RRB JE DV Schedule 2025 Download Link

 

RRB Junior Engineer Admit Card 2024 Overview 

Candidates are advised to upload Clear Scanned images of all the documents, colour scanned copy of their passport size photograph and signature in RRB Document verification Portal https://oirms-ir.gov.in/rrbdv/ duly following instructions mentioned therein. This portal will be active for uploading 07 days before your DV date to till your DV date.Candidates can check the details of the exam through the table given below:

Exam Body

Railway Recruitment Board

 Notification Number

CEN 03/2024

Name of the Posts

Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA)

Total No. of Vacancies

7951 Posts

Selection Process
  • 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT),
  • 2nd stage CBT, and
  • Document Verification / Medical Examination

RRB JE DV Date

July 21, 2025 onwards

RRB JE Admit Card Date

Soon

Official Portal

rrbapply.gov.in

How to Download the RRB JE DV Schedule 2025 ?

Downloading the RRB JE DV Schedule 2025 is a straightforward process. Candidates can follow these steps:

  • Visit the official RRB regional website for example - rrbcdg.gov.in
  • Click on 'CLICK HERE TO VIEW NOTICE REGARDING DOCUMENT VERIFICATION SCHEDULE FOR CEN 03/2024 JE & OTHERS on the home page.
  • Now you will get the pdf for the desired schedule in a new window.
  • Download and print the admit card for future reference.

