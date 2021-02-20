RRB MI Answer Key 2021 CEN 03/2019 Released @rrcb.gov.in, Raise Objection if any by from 22 Feb onwards, Check Ministerial and Isolated Categories Keys Here

RRB MI Answer Key 2021: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB MI Answer Key 2021 on its website.i.e.rrcb.gov.in. All such candidates who appeared in the RRB MI Exam (CEN 03/2019) through the official website of RRB.i.e.rrcb.gov.in.

RRB MI 2021 Computer Based Test for Ministerial & Isolated Categories posts against CEN 03/2019 was conducted from 15 December 2020 to 18 December 2020 & on 07 January 2021. In order to enable candidates who appeared in this CBT to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link has been provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 22 February 2021 @ 18:00 Hrs to 28 February 2021 @18:00 Hrs.

How to raise an objection against the RRB MI Answer Key 2021 CEN 03/2019?

Visit the official website.i.e.rrcb.gov.in. Click on RRB MI Answer Key 2021 CEN 03/2019 flashing on the homepage. Enter your credentials and click on the login button. Check RRB MI Answer Key 2021 CEN 03/2019 and save for future reference. If any representation regarding RRB MI Answer Key 2021 CEN 03/2019, the candidates can raise objection through the link provided on the official website of RRB. Candidates are advised to raise an objection(s), if any, well before the final date and time. i.e. 28 February 021 at 18:00 Hrs after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/key etc. will be entertained. The decision of RRBs on the objections raised shall be final and binding and no further correspondence shall be entertained from the candidates in the matter.

Download RRB MI Answer Key 2021 CEN 03/2019

The candidates will have to pay Rs. 50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges for raising objection per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment. The candidates will be able to access the online application window for RRB MI Answer Key 2021 CEN 03/2019 Objection Link.