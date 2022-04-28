RRB MI Result 2022 Released: Check Score Card, Candidate List and Cut-Off Link Here

RRB MI Result 2022 Download: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has uploaded the combined result of the online exam and skill test for the post of Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI), against advertisement number 03/2019. RRB MI Online Exam was conducted from 15 December to 18 December 2020 and on 07 January 2021 and the Stenography Skill Test/Translation Test/ Teaching Skill Test/Performance Test ( held from 27 October 2021 to 02 January 2022. Now, those who have attended the exam can now check the RRB MI Decisive Score Card, Cut-Off and list of selected candidates for Document Verification (DV).
Candidates can check RRB MI Result Link on the Zonal Website of RRBs or through the link below:
RRB Regions
RRB MI Result Download Link
RRB MI Cut-Off Download Link
RRBs Website
RRB Jammu – Srinagar
http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/
RRB Bhopal
http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/
RRB Ahmedabad
http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/
RRB Chandigarh
http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
RRB Secunderabad
RRB Secunderabad MI Admit Card Download Link
Download Here
http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/
RRB Muzaffarpur
RRB Muzaffarpur MI Result Download Link
Download Here
https://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/
RRB Ajmer
http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in/
RRB Malda
http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/
RRB Mumbai
http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/
RRB Patna
http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/
RRB Ranchi
https://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/
RRB Thiruvanathapuram
https://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/
RRB Siliguri
RRB Siliguri MI Result Download Link
Download Here
http://rrbsiliguri.gov.in/
RRB Allahabad
http://rrbald.gov.in/
RRB Bhubhaneshwar
https://rrbbbs.gov.in/
RRB Bilaspur
RRB Kolkata
http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/
RRB Chennai
http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/
RRB Guwahati
http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/
RRB Bangalore
RRB Bangalore MI Result Download Link
RRB MI DV 2022
Candidates who clear in both rounds will be required to appear for Document Verification (DV) and medical exam round. The candidates called for DV should produce all the original documents along with two sets of XEROX copies in A4 size as detailed in the CEN and e call letter issued for Document Verification. Those candidates who will be called for Document Verification may note that after completion of DV, they will be sent for medical examination at the nominated Railway Hospital located.
How to Download RRB MI Result 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of RRB. For example -rrbbhopal.gov.in
- Click on 'CEN-03/2019’
- Click on ‘Click here to view Score Card Link’, ‘Shortlisting of Candidates for Document Verification for CEN 03/2019 – Ministerial & Isolated Category Posts.’, ‘Cut-off Marks for the candidates shortlisted for Document Verification (Main) under CEN 03/2019 - Ministerial & Isolated Categories.’
- Provide your details
- Download RRB MI Result 2021