RRB MI Result 2022 Released: Check Score Card, Candidate List and Cut-Off Link Here

RRB MI Result 2022 is Available on the RRB Zonal Websites. Check Score Card Link’, Shortlisted Candidates for DV and Cut-Off Marks Here.

Created On: Apr 28, 2022 17:49 IST
Modified On: Apr 28, 2022 17:49 IST
RRB MI Result 2022 Download: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has uploaded the combined result of the online exam and skill test for the post of Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI), against advertisement number 03/2019. RRB MI Online Exam was conducted from 15 December to 18 December 2020 and on 07 January 2021 and the Stenography Skill Test/Translation Test/ Teaching Skill Test/Performance Test ( held from 27 October 2021 to 02 January 2022. Now, those who have attended the exam can now check the RRB MI Decisive Score Card, Cut-Off and list of selected candidates for Document Verification (DV).

Candidates can check RRB MI Result Link on the Zonal Website of RRBs or through the link below:

RRB MI Score Card Link

RRB Regions

RRB MI Result Download Link

RRB MI Cut-Off Download Link

RRBs Website

RRB Jammu – Srinagar

RRB Jammu MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/

RRB Bhopal

RRB Bhopal MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/

RRB Ahmedabad

RRB Ahmedabad MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

RRB Chandigarh

RRB Chandigarh MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

RRB Secunderabad

RRB Secunderabad MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/

RRB Muzaffarpur

RRB Muzaffarpur MI Result Download Link

Download Here

https://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/

RRB Ajmer

RRB Ajmer MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in/

RRB Malda

RRB Malda MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/

RRB Mumbai

RRB Mumbai MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/

RRB Patna

RRB Patna MI Result Download Link

RRB Patna MI Cut-Off Download Link

http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/

RRB Ranchi

RRB Ranchi MI Result Download Link

Download Here

https://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/

RRB Thiruvanathapuram

RRB Thiruvanathapuram MI Result Download Link

Download Here

https://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

RRB Siliguri

RRB Siliguri MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://rrbsiliguri.gov.in/

RRB Allahabad

RRB Allahabad MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://rrbald.gov.in/

RRB Bhubhaneshwar

RRB Bhubhaneshwar MI Result Download Link

Download Here

https://rrbbbs.gov.in/

RRB Bilaspur

RRB Bilaspur MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/

RRB Kolkata

RRB Kolkata MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/

RRB Chennai

RRB Chennai MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/

RRB Guwahati

RRB Guwahati MI Result Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

RRB Bangalore

RRB Bangalore MI Result Download Link

 

  

RRB MI DV 2022

Candidates who clear in both rounds will be required to appear for Document Verification (DV) and medical exam round. The candidates called for DV should produce all the original documents along with two sets of XEROX copies in A4 size as detailed in the CEN and e call letter issued for Document Verification.  Those candidates who will be called for Document Verification may note that after completion of DV, they will be sent for medical examination at the nominated Railway Hospital located.

How to Download RRB MI Result 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of RRB. For example -rrbbhopal.gov.in
  2. Click on 'CEN-03/2019’
  3. Click on ‘Click here to view Score Card Link’, ‘Shortlisting of Candidates for Document Verification for CEN 03/2019 – Ministerial & Isolated Category Posts.’, ‘Cut-off Marks for the candidates shortlisted for Document Verification (Main) under CEN 03/2019 - Ministerial & Isolated Categories.’
  4. Provide your details
  5. Download RRB MI Result 2021

