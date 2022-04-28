RRB MI Result 2022 Released: Check Score Card, Candidate List and Cut-Off Link Here

RRB MI Result 2022 Download: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has uploaded the combined result of the online exam and skill test for the post of Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI), against advertisement number 03/2019. RRB MI Online Exam was conducted from 15 December to 18 December 2020 and on 07 January 2021 and the Stenography Skill Test/Translation Test/ Teaching Skill Test/Performance Test ( held from 27 October 2021 to 02 January 2022. Now, those who have attended the exam can now check the RRB MI Decisive Score Card, Cut-Off and list of selected candidates for Document Verification (DV).

Candidates can check RRB MI Result Link on the Zonal Website of RRBs or through the link below:

RRB MI Score Card Link

RRB MI DV 2022

Candidates who clear in both rounds will be required to appear for Document Verification (DV) and medical exam round. The candidates called for DV should produce all the original documents along with two sets of XEROX copies in A4 size as detailed in the CEN and e call letter issued for Document Verification. Those candidates who will be called for Document Verification may note that after completion of DV, they will be sent for medical examination at the nominated Railway Hospital located.

How to Download RRB MI Result 2022 ?