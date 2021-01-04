RRB NTPC Phase-2 CBT Exam: Check Exam Schedule, Expected Admit Card Dates and Other Important Latest Updates Here

RRB NTPC Phase-2 CBT Exam 2021 Date: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB NTPC Phase-2 CBT Exam 2021 Date on its website. All such candidates who applied for RRB NTPC Exam 2020 against the advertisement number CEN 01/2019 (for recruitment of various NTPC Graduate and under Graduate Posts) will be soon able to download their admit cards through the official website.

According to the RRB NTPC Phase-2 CBT Exam 2021 Schedule, the board has decided to conduct the exams from 16 January 2021 to 30 January 2020 for approx 27 Lakh candidates. The admit cards for the same will be available 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date in intimation link. The candidates will be able to download RRB NTPC Phase-2 CBT Exam 2021 Admit Card directly through this article once it is uploaded at the official website.

The necessary intimation is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled in the 2nd phase to their E-mail and Mobile numbers given in their online Application. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources.

RRB NTPC Phase-2 CBT Exam 2021 Schedule

It is to be noted that the remaining candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases. The candidates will be able to download RRB NTPC Phase-2 CBT Exam 2021 Admit Card by using their credentials on the login page.

All candidates are required to carry their valid id (Adhar Card/Voter ID etc) on the day of the exam along with the admit card. Earlier, the RRB NTPC Phase-1 CBT Exam 2020 was conducted between 28 December. Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to follow all COVID-19 protocols instructed by the government.