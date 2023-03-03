RRB NTPC Result 2023 Announced @rrbcdg.gov.in: Download RRB NTPC Level 2 Result PDF

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Chandigarh has released the result of (CBT 1) for the post of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2019 on its official website at-rrbcdg.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RRB NTPC Level 2 Result 2023: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Chandigarh has released the result of Computer Based Test (CBT 1) for the post of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2019 on its official website. A total of 463 candidates have been selected for the document verification round for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2019 post.

All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2019 can download RRB NTPC Level 2 Result 2023 available at-rrbcdg.gov.in.

You can download the RRB NTPC Level 2 Result 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: RRB NTPC Level 2 Result 2023





As per the short notice released, candidates have been selected provisionally based on their score/performance in 2nd stage CBT,CBT ST and the priority for various posts in Pay level -2. Now the short listed candidates will have to appear for the next Document Verification round under the selection process for the same.

RRB has uploaded the PDF of the list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for Document-Verification of Pay Level-2 NTPC posts on its official website.

The shortlisted candidates for DV should produce all the original documents along with two sets of Xerox copies in A4 size as detailed in the CEN and e-call letter.

RRB has also released the Cut-off Marks for the candidates shortlisted for DV (Pay Level - 2) on its official website. Candidates appeared in the CBT can check the cut off marks for CEN 01/2019 - Non - Technical Popular Category on its official website.



How to Download RRB NTPC Level 2 Result 2023