Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Application Status Released at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Short Notice and Steps to Check Online - Link Here

RRB NTPC Application Status 2025, RRB NTPC UG Application Status 2025: RRB activated the application status link for undergraduate-level posts at rrbapply.gov.in on July 8. Over 63 lakh candidates applied for 3445 Undergraduate posts vacancies. The RRB NTPC UG Exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 7 and September 8, 2025. Check details here

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 8, 2025, 14:24 IST
RRB NTPC UG Application Status 2025 Link Active
RRB NTPC UG Application Status 2025 Link Active

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Application Status 2025, RRB NTPC UG Application Status 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to check the RRB NTPC Application 2025 on its official website, rrbapply.gov.in, on July 8, 2025 for Undergraduate level exam. The official notice has been released on rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB NTPC UG exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 7 and September 8, 2205. 

The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Application Status 2025 provides the status of the application candidate, whether it is provisionally accepted or not. Approximately 63 lakh candidates have submitted their applications for RRB NTPC Undergraduate posts. 

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Application Status 2025

The RRB NTPC UG Application 2025 link is now active at rrbapply.gov.in. The application status provinces the status of approximately 63 lakh candidates who applied for 3,445 undergraduate-level vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). Only candidates whose applications are accepted will proceed to the CBT 1 exam, scheduled from 7th August to 8th September 2025

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Application Status 2025 Link Active

The RRB NTPC undergraduate Application Status 2025 can now be checked on the official website of RRB for posts such as Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk. RRB NTPC Graduate Level posts include Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and Station Master. Click on the direct link below to check the RRB NTPC UG Application Status 2025.

RRB NTPC UG Application Status 2025

Active Link

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Application Status 2025: Official Notice

The RRB NTPC undergraduate exam official notice has been released at rrbcdg.gov.in. RRB has also sent the SMS and email to the candidates’ registered mobile number and email ID mentioned in the applications. Candidates can check the application status if their application is Provisionally accepted or Rejected (along with reasons) by logging in with their user credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in. Click on the link below to read the official notice.

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Application Status 2025

Official Notice

RRB NTPC UG Application Status 2025: Overview

The RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025 has been released and the exam will be conducted between August 7 and September 8, 2025. The RRB NTPC UG Exam will consist of subjects such as Mathematics, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning. Check the table below for RRB NTPC Application Status Key Highlights

Key Aspect

Details

Release Date

8th July 2025

Official Website

rrbapply.gov.in/

Total Applications Received

6,326,818 (for UG posts)

Vacancies

3,445 (UG level posts)

Exam Dates (CBT 1)

7th August – 8th September 2025

City Intimation Slip

29th July 2025

Admit Card Release

3rd August 2025

Application Status Types

Accepted / Provisionally Accepted / Rejected

How to Check Status

Registration Number + Date of Birth

How to Check RRB NTPC UG Application Status 2025

Candidate can click directly on the above link to check their application status or follow the simple steps below to download the RRB NTPC UG Application Status 2025

  • Visit the Official RRB Website, rrbapply.gov.in

  • On the homepage, look for the Login button or “RRB NTPC UG Application Status 2025” Enter Login Credentials such as  Registration Number and Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY).

  • Submit & View Status

The status will display as:

  • Accepted (eligible for CBT 1)
  • Provisionally Accepted (may require further verification)
  • Rejected (with reason specified)
  • Download/Screenshot for Reference
  • Save a copy for future correspondence.

Details Mentioned in RRB NTPC UG Application Status

Candidates must check all the details that are mentioned in the application status of the RRB NTPC undergraduate exam 2205. Check the list below:

  • Candidate’s Name

  • Registration Number

  • Post Applied For (e.g., Junior Clerk, Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk)

  • Status (Accepted/Rejected)

  • Reason for Rejection (if applicable)

  • RRB Zone (Regional board under which applied)


Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News