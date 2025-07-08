RRB NTPC Undergraduate Application Status Released at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Short Notice and Steps to Check Online - Link Here

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Application Status 2025, RRB NTPC UG Application Status 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to check the RRB NTPC Application 2025 on its official website, rrbapply.gov.in, on July 8, 2025 for Undergraduate level exam. The official notice has been released on rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB NTPC UG exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 7 and September 8, 2205. The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Application Status 2025 provides the status of the application candidate, whether it is provisionally accepted or not. Approximately 63 lakh candidates have submitted their applications for RRB NTPC Undergraduate posts. RRB NTPC Undergraduate Application Status 2025 The RRB NTPC UG Application 2025 link is now active at rrbapply.gov.in. The application status provinces the status of approximately 63 lakh candidates who applied for 3,445 undergraduate-level vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). Only candidates whose applications are accepted will proceed to the CBT 1 exam, scheduled from 7th August to 8th September 2025

How to Check RRB NTPC UG Application Status 2025 Candidate can click directly on the above link to check their application status or follow the simple steps below to download the RRB NTPC UG Application Status 2025 Visit the Official RRB Website, rrbapply.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the Login button or “RRB NTPC UG Application Status 2025” Enter Login Credentials such as Registration Number and Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY).

Submit & View Status The status will display as: Accepted (eligible for CBT 1)

Provisionally Accepted (may require further verification)

Rejected (with reason specified)

Download/Screenshot for Reference

Save a copy for future correspondence. Details Mentioned in RRB NTPC UG Application Status Candidates must check all the details that are mentioned in the application status of the RRB NTPC undergraduate exam 2205. Check the list below: