RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2022 for 596 Goods Guard, Clerk, Steno and Other Posts

RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Central Railways is looking to recruit persons for a total of 596 posts. Check Details Here.

RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Central Railways (CR) has announced the vacancies for the post of Stenographer, Sr Comml Clerk Cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Station Master, Jr Accounts Assistant, Jr Comml Clerk Cum Ticket Clerk and Accounts Clerk through General Departmental Competitive Exam (GDCE). All serving regular Railway employees of Central Railway excluding RPF/RPSF Personnel.

The online registration link is available on the website of RRC i.e. rrccr.com and the eligible employees can apply up to 28 November 2022. Applicants will be called to appear for Computer Based Test/Written Exam. The exam will have multiple-choice questions to be conducted in single/two stages.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 28 October 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 28 November 2022

RRC Central Railway GDCE Vacancy Details

Stenographer - 08

Sr Comml Clerk Cum Ticket Clerk - 154

Goods Guard - 46

Station Master - 75

Jr Accounts Assistant - 150

Jr Comml Clerk Cum Ticket Clerk - 126

Accounts Clerk - 37

Eligibility Criteria for RRC Central Railway GDCE Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer - The candidate should be 12th class passed and a shorthand speed of 80 wpm for a duration of 10 minutes with a transcription time of 50 minutes.

Sr Comml Clerk Cum Ticket Clerk - Degree from recognized University or its equivalent.

Goods Guard - Degree from recognized University or its equivalent.

Station Master - Degree from recognized University or its equivalent.

Jr Accounts Assistant - Degree from recognized University or its equivalent.

Jr Comml Clerk Cum Ticket Clerk - 12th class passed with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate.

Accounts Clerk - 12th class passed with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate.

Age Limit:

UR - 42 years

OBC - 45 years

SC/ST - 47 years

Selection Process for RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2022

The recruitment process shall comprise:

Computer Based Test (CBT) OR written examination Aptitude/Speed/Skill test (wherever applicable) Document Verification Medical Examination

How to Apply for RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of the RRC/CR’s website www.rrccr.com Click on the “GDCE ONLINE/ E-Application” Link. Click on the "New Registration" Fill up the basic details i.e Name, Community, DOB, Employee ID, Mobile No., Email ID After registration fill up the Personal details. Click , “Save & continue”. Fill up the Employment details. Click, “Save & continue”. Fill up the Educational Qualification details. Click , “Save & continue”. Upload the required documents. Click, :Save & continue” Fill up the preference for different categories. “Click, Save & continue”. Click “Save & Continue” for Preview & submission of application. Once application is submitted, no data can be changed. A printout of the application should be taken for future reference

Application Fee:

No Fee