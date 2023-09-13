RRC ER Recruitment 2023 for 3115 Vacancies, Check Eligibility Here

RRC ER Recruitment 2023: Railway Recruitment Cell of Eastern Railways is looking to recruit 3115 Apprentices. Check Vacancies, Eligibility, Selection Process, How to Apply, Application Fee and other details in the article.

Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Eastern Railway has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. A total of 3115 vacancies will be filled in the various divisions and Workshops under the Eastern Railway (ER). Candidates interested in the posts can apply online from 27 September 2023. The last date for submitting an application is 26 October 2023.

The candidates are required to click on the live link and fill up their application forms as per the instructions of this notification. The vacancies will be filled for Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Welder (Gas and Electric), Electrician, Electrician, Painter (G), Carpenter, Refrigerator & AC Mechanic, Mechanic (Diesel), Electronics Mechanic and , Mechanic (Motor Vehicle).

ER Apprentice Notification Download

ER Apprentice Online Application Link - on 27 Sept

Eastern Railway Apprentice Important Dates

Starting Date of ER Online Application 27 September 2023 Last Date of ER Online Application 26 October 2023

Eastern Railway Apprentice Vacancy Details

Name of the Division No of vacancy Howrah Division 659 Liluah Workshop 612 Sealdah Division 440 Kanchrapara Workshop 187 Malda Division 138 Asansol Workshop 412 Jamalpur Workshop 667 Total 3115

Eligibility Criteria for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

10 passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Eastern Railway Apprentice Age Limit:

15 to 24 years

Selection Process for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Candidates will be called for Document Verification (DV) on the basis of average of marks in the mentioned qualification and ITI.

How to Apply for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023 ?

Visit the official website of the ER - rrcer.com Now, go to ‘Link for filling up of Online application for Engagement of Act Apprentices for Training Slot in Eastern Railway Units, Notice No. RRC-ER/Act Apprentices /2022-23.’ Enter your details and go to ‘Click To Proceed Further’ Now, Select Trade and Type of Disability (if any) and confirm. Fill up your basic details including email id/ mobile No. etc. Now, Select Your Unit Preference Upload Scanned Photograph, Signature and relevant documents

Pay Application Fee

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-