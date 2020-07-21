RRC North Eastern Railway Apprentice Result 2019-20 Out @ner.indianrailways.gov.in, Download NER Apprentice Selection List of 894 Candidates

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Result 2019-20: Railway Recruitment Board, North Eastern Railway (NER), Gorakhpur has released the result for the post of Apprentice. All such candidates who have applied for North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 can download North Eastern Railway Apprentice Selection List from the official website of RRC NER ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

A merit list of selected candidates has been prepared by the railways. North Eastern Railway Apprentice Selection List PDF is given below. The candidates can also check details of candidates and the date of reporting through the link.

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Selection List Download

A total of 894 candidates are selected for Apprentice Posts.Candidates whose roll number is mentioned in the list, are required to get themselves registered at official website of Ministry of Skill Development And Entrepreneurship by following steps:

Go to the official website of Ministry of Skill Development And Entrepreneurship - apprenticeship.gov.in

Go to ‘Candidate Registration’ Tab.

Enter your details and register

They are also required to report at the concerned unit with a printout of the registration as per the programme given in the result PDF. The reporting will be held on 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 August 2020. If a candidate fails to report on the prescribed date, it shall be assumed his/her unwillingness for the training and other candidate will be selected in his/her place as per merit order”.

RRC had published the recruitment notification for Apprenticeship Training under the Apprentice Act, 1961 for North Eastern Railway. The raillways has also released the revised notification for the vacancies. More than 1100 vacancies are available in various units including Mechanical Workshop Gorakhpur, Signal Workshop Gorakhpur Cantt, Bridge Workshop Gorakhpur Cantt, Mechanical Workshop Izzat Nagar, Diesel Shed Izzat Nagar, Carriage & Wagon Izzat Nagar, Carriage & Wagon Lucknow Jn, Diesel Shed Gonda, Carriage & Wagon Varanasi. The candidates can check the complete details of vacancies through the link given below:

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Revised Vacancy Notice