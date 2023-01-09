RRC NR Group D PET Admit Card 2023 (Out): Check CEN 01/2019 Call Letter Download Link

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Northern Railway (NR) has released the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on its official website-http://www.rrcnr.org. Check download link.

RRC NR Group D PET Admit Card 2023: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) and Railway Recruitment Cell (RRB) Northern Railway (NR) has released the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round for the RRB Group D post can download their Admit Card from the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) NR-http://www.rrcnr.org.

Alternatively you can download the RRC NR Group D PET Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: RRC NR Group D PET Admit Card 2023





In a bid to download the RRC NR Group D PET Admit Card 2023, you will have to provide your login credentials including Registration Number and others to the link on the official website.

Candidates qualified successfully for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round are advised to go through the admit card and read carefully all the Instructions in the Call Letter. Candidates will have to report at the venue/time as per the scheduled /date & time as mentioned on the call letter.

You can download the RRC NR Group D PET Admit Card 2023 through the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RRC NR Group D PET Admit Card 2023 Check Steps

Go to the official website of the RRC. For example- rhttp://www.rrcnr.org.rc-wr.com Visit to the Description /section on the home page. Click on the link-Click here to Download e-Call letter regarding Physical Efficiency Test (PET) - CEN NO. RRC 01/2019 on the home page. Click on the Click here for e-Admit Card link which will redirect you in a new window. Provide your credentials including registration number and date of birth to the link. Download RRC NR Group D PET Admit Card 2023 Admit Card and save the same for future reference.

You are required to carry the essential documents as mentioned in the notification during Physical Efficiency test including Original Aadhaar Card and any valid I’d proof like Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar (not Photostat/Scanned copy of Aadhaar), Driving License, PAN card, Passport etc.