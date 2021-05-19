RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021: 3591 Vacancies Notified for Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @rrc-wr.com

RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification: Western Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell, has published a recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice on its website -rrc-wr.com. A total of 3591 vacancies are notified for Carpenter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Painter, Pipe Fitter, Plumber, Draftsman, PASSA, Welder, Diesel Mechanic, Refridgerator AC Mechanic etc. in various departments

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 from 25 May on RRC Official website of RRC -rrc-wr.com. The last date for WR Registration is 24 June 2021.

More details on RRC Recruitment such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application process, application fee below.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 25 May 2021 2021 from 11 AM Last Date of Online Application - 24 June 2021 upto 5 PM

Central Railway Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 3591 Posts

Mumbai Division (MMCT) - 738

Vadodara (BRC) Division - 489

Ahmedabad Division (ADI) - 611

Ratlam Division (RTM) - 434

Rajkot Division (RJT) - 176

Bhavnagar Workshop (BVP) - 210

Lower Parel (PL) W/Shop - 396

Mahalaxmi (MX) W/Shop - 64

Bhavnagar (BVP ) W/Shop - 73

Dahod (DHD) W/SHOP - 187

Pratap Nagar (PRTN) W/SHOP, Vadodara - 45

Sabarmati (SBI ) ENGG W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 60

Sabarmati (SBI ) Signal W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 25

HEADQUARTER OFFICE HQ - 34

Eligibility Criteria for Western Railway Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board.

Technical Qualification:

ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT / SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade as under

Age Limit:

15 to 24 years

Selection Process for Western Railway Apprentice Posts

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done.

How to Apply for Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2021 through online mode from 25 May to 24 June 2021 upto 5 PM.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/- (No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants)

Western Railway Apprentice Notification Download

Western Railway Official Website