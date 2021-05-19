Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021: 3591 Vacancies Notified for Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @rrc-wr.com

Western Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell is hiring 3591 Apprentice. More details on RRC Recruitment such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application process, application fee below.

Created On: May 19, 2021 17:21 IST
Western Railway Recruitment 2021
Western Railway Recruitment 2021

RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification: Western Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell, has published a recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice on its website -rrc-wr.com. A total of 3591 vacancies are notified for Carpenter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Painter, Pipe Fitter, Plumber, Draftsman, PASSA, Welder, Diesel Mechanic, Refridgerator AC Mechanic etc. in various departments

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 from 25 May on RRC Official website of RRC -rrc-wr.com. The last date for WR Registration is 24 June 2021.

More details on RRC Recruitment such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application process, application fee below.

Important Dates

  1. Starting Date of Online Application - 25 May 2021 2021 from 11 AM
  2. Last Date of Online Application - 24 June 2021 upto 5 PM

Central Railway Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 3591 Posts

Mumbai Division (MMCT) - 738

Vadodara (BRC) Division - 489

Ahmedabad Division (ADI) - 611

Ratlam Division (RTM) - 434

Rajkot Division (RJT) - 176

Bhavnagar Workshop (BVP) - 210

Lower Parel (PL) W/Shop - 396

Mahalaxmi (MX) W/Shop - 64

Bhavnagar (BVP ) W/Shop - 73

Dahod (DHD) W/SHOP - 187

Pratap Nagar (PRTN) W/SHOP, Vadodara - 45

Sabarmati (SBI ) ENGG W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 60

Sabarmati (SBI ) Signal W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 25

HEADQUARTER OFFICE HQ - 34

Eligibility Criteria for Western Railway Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board.

Technical Qualification:

ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT / SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade as under

Age Limit:

15 to 24 years

Selection Process for Western Railway Apprentice Posts

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done.

How to Apply for Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2021 through online mode from 25 May to 24 June 2021 upto 5 PM.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/- (No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants)

Western Railway Apprentice Notification Download

Western Railway Official Website

FAQ

What is the application for Women Candidates ?

Women candidates are exempted from the payment of fee.

Ho many vacancies are available for Mumbai Region ?

738

What is the age limit for Railways Apprentice Posts ?

15 to 24 years

What is the last date of Western Railway Apprentice Registration ?

24 June 2021

What is the starting date of RRC Western Railway Application ?

25 May 2021
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationRRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 for 3591 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @rrc-wr.com
Last Date of SubmissionJun 24, 2021
CityMumbai
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization Western Railway
Education Qual Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

5 + 0 =
Post

Comments