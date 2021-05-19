RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021: 3591 Vacancies Notified for Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @rrc-wr.com
Western Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell is hiring 3591 Apprentice. More details on RRC Recruitment such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application process, application fee below.
RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification: Western Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell, has published a recruitment notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice on its website -rrc-wr.com. A total of 3591 vacancies are notified for Carpenter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Painter, Pipe Fitter, Plumber, Draftsman, PASSA, Welder, Diesel Mechanic, Refridgerator AC Mechanic etc. in various departments
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 from 25 May on RRC Official website of RRC -rrc-wr.com. The last date for WR Registration is 24 June 2021.
More details on RRC Recruitment such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application process, application fee below.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 25 May 2021 2021 from 11 AM
- Last Date of Online Application - 24 June 2021 upto 5 PM
Central Railway Vacancy Details
Apprentice - 3591 Posts
Mumbai Division (MMCT) - 738
Vadodara (BRC) Division - 489
Ahmedabad Division (ADI) - 611
Ratlam Division (RTM) - 434
Rajkot Division (RJT) - 176
Bhavnagar Workshop (BVP) - 210
Lower Parel (PL) W/Shop - 396
Mahalaxmi (MX) W/Shop - 64
Bhavnagar (BVP ) W/Shop - 73
Dahod (DHD) W/SHOP - 187
Pratap Nagar (PRTN) W/SHOP, Vadodara - 45
Sabarmati (SBI ) ENGG W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 60
Sabarmati (SBI ) Signal W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 25
HEADQUARTER OFFICE HQ - 34
Eligibility Criteria for Western Railway Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification:
Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board.
Technical Qualification:
ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT / SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade as under
Age Limit:
15 to 24 years
Selection Process for Western Railway Apprentice Posts
The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done.
How to Apply for Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Western Railway Recruitment 2021 through online mode from 25 May to 24 June 2021 upto 5 PM.
Application Fee:
Rs. 100/- (No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants)
Western Railway Apprentice Notification Download