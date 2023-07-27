RRCAT Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 150 Posts at rrcat.gov.in, Check Eligibility

RRCAT Recruitment 2023 Notification: Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) has invited online applications for the 150 Trade Apprentice posts under extant provisions of Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992 at Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 22, 2023.
Applicants should have passed the 10th class board examination prior to taking admission in ITIs and secured a minimum of 40% in aggregate in 10th class board examination.
RRCAT 2023 Important Dates
|Opening date of online application
|July 24, 2023
|Closing date of application
|August 22, 2023
RRCAT Vacancy 2023 Details
|Welder(Gas & Electric)
|3
|Fitter
|24
|Machinist
|9
|Turner
|11
|Draughtsman (Mech.)
|6
|Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning
|6
|Electrician
|16
|Electronics Mechanic / Mechanic Consumer Electronics/ Mechanic Industrial Electronics/ Mechanic Power Electronics
|23
|Instrument Mechanic
|3
|Electroplater
|4
|COPA
|5
|Plumber
|3
|Surveyor
|2
|Mason
|1
|Carpenter
|2
|Secretarial Assistant
|29
|Horticulture Assistant
|1
|Draughtsman (Civil)
|1
|Pump Operator Cum Mechanic
|1
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
RRCAT Age Limit 2023 (as of 01-06-2023)
- Minimum 18 Years
- Maximum 22 Years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
RRCAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Passed ITI in the trade for which applied.
|Post
|Qualification/Passed ITI in the trade-
|Welder(Gas & Electric)
|Welder(Gas & Electric)
|Fitter
|Fitter
|Machinist
|Machinist
|Turner
|Turner
|Draughtsman (Mech.)
|Draughtsman (Mech.)
|Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning
|Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning
|Electrician
|Electrician
|Electronics Mechanic / Mechanic Consumer Electronics/ Mechanic Industrial Electronics/ Mechanic Power Electronics
|Electronics Mechanic / Mechanic Consumer Electronic Appliances / Technician Power Electronics System / Mechanic Industrial Electronics (as the case may be).
|Instrument Mechanic
|Instrument Mechanic
|Electroplater
|Electroplater
|COPA
|COPA
|Plumber
|Plumber
|Surveyor
|Surveyor
|Mason
|Mason
|Carpenter
|-Carpenter
|Secretarial Assistant
|Stenographer & secretarial assistant (English) / Secretarial Practice
|Horticulture Assistant
|Horticulture Assistant
|Draughtsman (Civil)
|Draughtsman (Civil)
|Pump Operator Cum Mechanic
|Pump Operator Cum Mechanic
RRCAT Apprentice Stipend
The stipend is ₹ 11,600/- per month.
RRCAT Recruitment 2023 Notification Notification PDF
RRCAT Recruitment 2023 Apply Online
All aspiring candidates must be registered on NAPS portal. It is an official website of the Central Government for exchange of information on Apprenticeship.
- Step 1: Rregister themselves at NAPS apprenticeship portal https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.
- Step 2: Fill up all the data including their Aadhaar number correctly.
- Step 3: Now upload scanned copies of the following originals at the apprenticeship portal.
- Step 4: Fill up personal, educational and other details as per the documents available with them.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential document.
- Step 6: After final submission, the application form will be generated by the system. Candidates are advised to save the soft copy and take a printout of the application form generated by the system and keep it ready for future reference.