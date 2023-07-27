RRCAT Trade Apprentice Jobs 2023 Apply For 150 Vacancies

RRCAT Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 150 Posts at rrcat.gov.in, Check Eligibility

RRCAT  Recruitment 2023:  Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT)has invited online applications for the 150 Trade Apprentice posts on its official website. Check eligibility, application and more here.

Get all the details of RRCAT Recruitment here, apply online link
Get all the details of RRCAT Recruitment here, apply online link

RRCAT Recruitment 2023 Notification: Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) has invited online applications for the 150 Trade Apprentice posts under extant provisions of Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992 at Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 22, 2023. 

 

Applicants should have passed the 10th class board examination prior to taking admission in ITIs and secured a minimum of 40% in aggregate in 10th class board examination.

RRCAT 2023 Important Dates

Opening date of online application July 24, 2023
Closing date of application August 22, 2023

 

RRCAT Vacancy 2023 Details

 

Career Counseling
Welder(Gas & Electric) 3
Fitter 24
Machinist 9
Turner 11
Draughtsman (Mech.) 6
Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning 6
Electrician 16
Electronics Mechanic / Mechanic Consumer Electronics/ Mechanic Industrial Electronics/ Mechanic Power Electronics 23
Instrument Mechanic 3
Electroplater 4
COPA 5
Plumber 3
Surveyor 2
Mason 1
Carpenter 2
Secretarial Assistant 29
Horticulture Assistant 1
Draughtsman (Civil) 1
Pump Operator Cum Mechanic 1

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

 

RRCAT Age Limit 2023 (as of 01-06-2023)

  • Minimum 18 Years
  • Maximum 22 Years 

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

RRCAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria 

Passed ITI in the trade for which applied. 

 

Post  Qualification/Passed ITI in the trade-
Welder(Gas & Electric) Welder(Gas & Electric)
Fitter Fitter
Machinist Machinist
Turner Turner
Draughtsman (Mech.) Draughtsman (Mech.)
Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning
Electrician Electrician
Electronics Mechanic / Mechanic Consumer Electronics/ Mechanic Industrial Electronics/ Mechanic Power Electronics Electronics Mechanic / Mechanic Consumer Electronic Appliances / Technician Power Electronics System / Mechanic Industrial Electronics (as the case may be).
Instrument Mechanic Instrument Mechanic
Electroplater Electroplater
COPA COPA
Plumber Plumber
Surveyor Surveyor
Mason Mason
Carpenter -Carpenter
Secretarial Assistant Stenographer & secretarial assistant (English) / Secretarial Practice
Horticulture Assistant Horticulture Assistant
Draughtsman (Civil) Draughtsman (Civil)
Pump Operator Cum Mechanic Pump Operator Cum Mechanic

 

RRCAT Apprentice Stipend 

The stipend is ₹ 11,600/- per month.

 

RRCAT Recruitment 2023 Notification Notification PDF

 

RRCAT Recruitment 2023 Apply Online 

All aspiring candidates must be registered on NAPS portal. It is an official website of the Central Government for exchange of information on Apprenticeship.

  • Step 1: Rregister themselves at NAPS apprenticeship portal https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. 
  • Step 2: Fill up all the data including their Aadhaar number correctly.
  • Step 3: Now  upload scanned copies of the following originals at the apprenticeship portal. 
  • Step 4:  Fill up personal, educational and other details as per the documents available with them. 
  • Step 5: Now provide all the essential document.
  • Step 6:  After final submission, the application form will be generated by the system. Candidates are advised to save the soft copy and take a printout of the application form generated by the system and keep it ready for future reference.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for RRCAT Recruitment 2023?

Closing date of application is August 22, 2023.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for RRCAT Recruitment 2023?

10th class board examination passed with ITI in concerned trades.

What are the Jobs in RRCAT Recruitment 2023?

RRCAT has invited online applications for the 150 Trade Apprentice posts on its official website.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next