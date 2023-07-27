RRCAT Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 150 Posts at rrcat.gov.in, Check Eligibility

RRCAT Recruitment 2023: Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT)has invited online applications for the 150 Trade Apprentice posts on its official website. Check eligibility, application and more here.

RRCAT Recruitment 2023 Notification: Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) has invited online applications for the 150 Trade Apprentice posts under extant provisions of Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992 at Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 22, 2023.

Applicants should have passed the 10th class board examination prior to taking admission in ITIs and secured a minimum of 40% in aggregate in 10th class board examination.

RRCAT 2023 Important Dates

Opening date of online application July 24, 2023 Closing date of application August 22, 2023

RRCAT Vacancy 2023 Details

Welder(Gas & Electric) 3 Fitter 24 Machinist 9 Turner 11 Draughtsman (Mech.) 6 Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning 6 Electrician 16 Electronics Mechanic / Mechanic Consumer Electronics/ Mechanic Industrial Electronics/ Mechanic Power Electronics 23 Instrument Mechanic 3 Electroplater 4 COPA 5 Plumber 3 Surveyor 2 Mason 1 Carpenter 2 Secretarial Assistant 29 Horticulture Assistant 1 Draughtsman (Civil) 1 Pump Operator Cum Mechanic 1

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

RRCAT Age Limit 2023 (as of 01-06-2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 22 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

RRCAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Passed ITI in the trade for which applied.

Post Qualification/Passed ITI in the trade- Welder(Gas & Electric) Welder(Gas & Electric) Fitter Fitter Machinist Machinist Turner Turner Draughtsman (Mech.) Draughtsman (Mech.) Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Electrician Electrician Electronics Mechanic / Mechanic Consumer Electronics/ Mechanic Industrial Electronics/ Mechanic Power Electronics Electronics Mechanic / Mechanic Consumer Electronic Appliances / Technician Power Electronics System / Mechanic Industrial Electronics (as the case may be). Instrument Mechanic Instrument Mechanic Electroplater Electroplater COPA COPA Plumber Plumber Surveyor Surveyor Mason Mason Carpenter -Carpenter Secretarial Assistant Stenographer & secretarial assistant (English) / Secretarial Practice Horticulture Assistant Horticulture Assistant Draughtsman (Civil) Draughtsman (Civil) Pump Operator Cum Mechanic Pump Operator Cum Mechanic

RRCAT Apprentice Stipend

The stipend is ₹ 11,600/- per month.

RRCAT Recruitment 2023 Notification Notification PDF

RRCAT Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

All aspiring candidates must be registered on NAPS portal. It is an official website of the Central Government for exchange of information on Apprenticeship.