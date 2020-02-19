RSCB Bank Result 2019-20 for Banking Assistant, Manager & Other Declared @rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Here

RSCB Bank Result 2019-20: Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank (RSCB) has released the result of written exam for the post of Banking Assistant, Stenographer, Manager, Senior Manager and Computer Programmer. All such candidates who have appeared in RSCB Bank exam can download the result from the official website of Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board i.e. rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in.

A selection/merit list has been prepared by the bank. RSCB Bank Result PDFs are given below. Candidates can check roll number and name of the selected candidates through the links.

RSCB Bank Banking Assistant Result PDF

RSCB Bank Stenographer Result PDF

RSCB Bank Manager Result PDF

RSCB Bank Senior Manager Result PDF

RSCB Bank Computer Programmer Result PDF

Successful candidates will be recommended for appointment on the basis of their merit as well as the preferences of Banks given by them.

How to Download RSCB Bank Result 2019-20?

Go to official website of Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board i.e. rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on ‘Result declared of Banking Assistant Post’ or ‘Result declared of Senior Manager, Manager, Computer Programmer & Steno Posts’, given under News and Events

A pdf will open

Check selected candidates list

Cooperative Recruitment Board, Rajasthan, Jaipur has conducted the exam for recruitment of 715 Banking Assistant, Steno, Manager, Senior Manager and Computer Programmer Posts in the Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank (Apex Bank) and various District Cooperative Banks. The exam for the post of Banking Assistant was held on 18 & 19 December 2019, for Computer Programmer, Sr Manager on 17 December 2019 and for the post of Manger on 16 December 2019.