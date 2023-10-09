RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 5,934 Posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Eligibility

RSMSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the 5,934 posts of Animal Attendant on its official website. Out of total 5,934 vacancies declared, 5281 are for the Non-TSP areas and 653 are for the TSP area. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 11, 2023. The online application process will commence from October 13, 2023.
Candidates willing to apply for this major recruitment drive should have requisite educational qualification including 10 th passed from any recognised board with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in a written exam which will be tentatively conducted from April to June, 2024 across the state.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
|Opening date of online application
|October 13, 2023
|Closing date of application
|November 11, 2023
|Last date to remit application fee
|November 11, 2023
|Exam Date
|April/June 2024
RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Total Posts-5,934
- Non-TSP-5281
- TSP-653
RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
|Post Name
|Animal Attendant
|Vacancies
|5934
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|Rajasthan
|Opening Date for Online Application
|October 13, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|November 11, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Age Limit
|18 to 40 Yrs
|Official Website
|https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/
RSMSSB Educational Qualification 2023
- Candidates should have successfully passed the 10 Exam from any recognised board in India.
- Should possess knowledge of Devanagari Lipi and Rajasthani Culture.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2024)
- Minimum 18 Years
- Maximum 40 Years Check
- the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Selection ProcessUnder the selection process, candidates will have to appear in a written examination conducted by the organisation followed by Document Verification.
RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Exam Pattern
The written examination will be held in objective type mode which will consist of two parts including Part I and Part II. Duration of the exam will be 3 hours.
RSMSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/.
- Step 2: Click on the link RSMSSB Animal Attendant recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.