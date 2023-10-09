RSSB Jobs 2023 Apply For 5934 Animal Attendant Vacancies

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 5,934 Posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Eligibility

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has notified the 5,934 posts of Animal Attendant on its official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility and others. 

Get all the details of RSMSSB Recruitment here, apply online link
Get all the details of RSMSSB Recruitment here, apply online link

RSMSSB  Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the 5,934 posts of Animal Attendant on its official website. Out of total 5,934 vacancies declared, 5281 are for the Non-TSP areas and 653 are for the TSP area. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 11, 2023. The online application process will commence from October 13, 2023. 

Candidates willing to apply for this major recruitment drive should have requisite educational qualification including 10 th passed from any recognised board with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in a written exam which will be tentatively conducted from April to June, 2024 across the state. 
 

Career Counseling

RSMSSB  Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application October 13, 2023
Closing date of application November 11, 2023
Last date to remit application fee  November 11, 2023
Exam Date  April/June 2024

RSMSSB  Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Total Posts-5,934
  • Non-TSP-5281
  • TSP-653

RSMSSB  Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization     Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
Post Name     Animal Attendant 
Vacancies     5934
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     Rajasthan 
Opening Date for Online Application October 13, 2023
Last Date for Online Application  November 11, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
Age Limit  18 to 40 Yrs
Official Website     https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/

RSMSSB  Educational Qualification 2023

  • Candidates should have successfully passed the 10  Exam from any recognised board in India.
  • Should possess knowledge of Devanagari Lipi and Rajasthani Culture.
  • You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
     

RSMSSB  Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2024)

  • Minimum 18 Years
  • Maximum 40 Years Check
  • the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
     

    RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

    Under the selection process, candidates will have to appear in a written examination conducted by the organisation followed by Document Verification. 

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Exam Pattern

 The written examination will be held in objective type mode which will consist of two parts including Part I and Part II. Duration of the exam will be 3 hours. 


RSMSSB  Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Also Read:

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

Employment News 2023

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 For Scientist B Posts

How To Apply For RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/.
  • Step 2: Click on the link RSMSSB Animal Attendant recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
  • Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
  • Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
     

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023?

Closing date of application is November 11, 2023

What are the Jobs in RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023?

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has invited application for the 5,934 posts of Animal Attendant on its official website.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next