RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 5,934 Posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Eligibility

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has notified the 5,934 posts of Animal Attendant on its official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility and others.

Get all the details of RSMSSB Recruitment here, apply online link

RSMSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the 5,934 posts of Animal Attendant on its official website. Out of total 5,934 vacancies declared, 5281 are for the Non-TSP areas and 653 are for the TSP area. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 11, 2023. The online application process will commence from October 13, 2023.

Candidates willing to apply for this major recruitment drive should have requisite educational qualification including 10 th passed from any recognised board with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in a written exam which will be tentatively conducted from April to June, 2024 across the state.



RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application October 13, 2023 Closing date of application November 11, 2023 Last date to remit application fee November 11, 2023 Exam Date April/June 2024

RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total Posts-5,934

Non-TSP-5281

TSP-653

RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Post Name Animal Attendant Vacancies 5934 Category Govt Jobs Job Location Rajasthan Opening Date for Online Application October 13, 2023 Last Date for Online Application November 11, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Age Limit 18 to 40 Yrs Official Website https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/

RSMSSB Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates should have successfully passed the 10 Exam from any recognised board in India.

Should possess knowledge of Devanagari Lipi and Rajasthani Culture.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2024)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 40 Years Check

the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Selection Process Under the selection process, candidates will have to appear in a written examination conducted by the organisation followed by Document Verification.

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Exam Pattern

The written examination will be held in objective type mode which will consist of two parts including Part I and Part II. Duration of the exam will be 3 hours.



RSMSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





Also Read:

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

Employment News 2023

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 For Scientist B Posts

How To Apply For RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.